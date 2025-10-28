Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Mark of the Beast | Part 10 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Fixed Audio - This is part ten of the 15-part series "John the Revelator: An Investigation into Earth's Final Destiny" presented by the late, great Mr. James Arrabito
Oct 28, 2025

This presentation, part 10 of 15, delves into the abundant evidence for biblical truth, contrasting it with the fables and pagan traditions that have infiltrated modern religion. We examine the prophecies of Daniel and Revelation 13, identifying the Antichrist system that blends paganism with Christianity.

Join us as we expose the pagan origins of symbols widely used in the church today, including the cross as a symbol of the Sun God , the solar wheel , the all-seeing eye in the triangle , the fish-head miter of Dagon , and the obelisk. We also investigate the connections between ancient sun worship, the Sacred Heart , the worship of Mary as the “Queen of Heaven” , and the pagan roots of the Eucharistic wafer.

Finally, we connect these symbols to the number of the beast, 666, and the authority claimed by the Pope through the “Keys of Janus” and the title “Vicarius Filii Dei”.

JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."

Visions of Patmos | Part 1 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Visions of Patmos | Part 1 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 16
Read full story
Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 17
Read full story
Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 18
Read full story
Foundation of the World | Part 4 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Foundation of the World | Part 4 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 20
Read full story
The Throne of God | Part 5 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Throne of God | Part 5 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 21
Read full story
The Daytime Ended | Part 6 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Daytime Ended | Part 6 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 23
Read full story
World Revolution | Part 7 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

World Revolution | Part 7 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 24
Read full story
The Lost Years of Christianity | Part 8 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Lost Years of Christianity | Part 8 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 25
Read full story
Beast from the Sea | Part 9 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Beast from the Sea | Part 9 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 27
Read full story

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: Truth vs. Fables & Abundant Evidence 
00:06:33 Revelation 13: The Antichrist System Identified 
00:12:12 The Sun Wheel: Pagan Symbols in the Church 
00:21:07 The Sacred Heart: Ancient Sun Worship 
00:29:15 The Bee & 666: Occult Symbolism 
00:38:07 The Fish God: Dagon’s Miter and Papal Authority 
00:49:05 Eating the God: The Pagan Wafer (IHS) 
00:56:07 The Divining Serpent: Vatican, 666, and the Pope’s Tiara 
01:05:46 The Keys of Janus and the Mark of the Beast (666)

More by James Arrabito

☠️Conspiracy, Occult & Esotericism

A Fascinating Comparison of Ancient Religious Symbolism [James Arrabito]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 26
A Fascinating Comparison of Ancient Religious Symbolism [James Arrabito]

Read full story
☠️Conspiracy, Occult & Esotericism

The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 24
The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

Read full story

