Mark of the Beast | Part 10 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

This presentation, part 10 of 15, delves into the abundant evidence for biblical truth, contrasting it with the fables and pagan traditions that have infiltrated modern religion. We examine the prophecies of Daniel and Revelation 13, identifying the Antichrist system that blends paganism with Christianity.
Join us as we expose the pagan origins of symbols widely used in the church today, including the cross as a symbol of the Sun God , the solar wheel , the all-seeing eye in the triangle , the fish-head miter of Dagon , and the obelisk. We also investigate the connections between ancient sun worship, the Sacred Heart , the worship of Mary as the “Queen of Heaven” , and the pagan roots of the Eucharistic wafer.
Finally, we connect these symbols to the number of the beast, 666, and the authority claimed by the Pope through the “Keys of Janus” and the title “Vicarius Filii Dei”.
JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: Truth vs. Fables & Abundant Evidence
00:06:33 Revelation 13: The Antichrist System Identified
00:12:12 The Sun Wheel: Pagan Symbols in the Church
00:21:07 The Sacred Heart: Ancient Sun Worship
00:29:15 The Bee & 666: Occult Symbolism
00:38:07 The Fish God: Dagon’s Miter and Papal Authority
00:49:05 Eating the God: The Pagan Wafer (IHS)
00:56:07 The Divining Serpent: Vatican, 666, and the Pope’s Tiara
01:05:46 The Keys of Janus and the Mark of the Beast (666)