Mark of the Beast | Part 10 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

This presentation, part 10 of 15, delves into the abundant evidence for biblical truth, contrasting it with the fables and pagan traditions that have infiltrated modern religion. We examine the prophecies of Daniel and Revelation 13, identifying the Antichrist system that blends paganism with Christianity.

Join us as we expose the pagan origins of symbols widely used in the church today, including the cross as a symbol of the Sun God , the solar wheel , the all-seeing eye in the triangle , the fish-head miter of Dagon , and the obelisk. We also investigate the connections between ancient sun worship, the Sacred Heart , the worship of Mary as the “Queen of Heaven” , and the pagan roots of the Eucharistic wafer.

Finally, we connect these symbols to the number of the beast, 666, and the authority claimed by the Pope through the “Keys of Janus” and the title “Vicarius Filii Dei”.