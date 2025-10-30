The Aquarian Age | Part 12 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

In this powerful presentation, historian James Arrabito unpacks the secret history of the New Age movement, tracing its origins from ancient paganism to the modern “Age of Aquarius.” The lecture begins by exploring humanity’s universal fear of death and how it led to the worship of spirits and the use of occult symbols like jewelry.
Discover how these ancient practices were preserved through secret societies like the Knights Templar and the Freemasons, eventually re-emerging as modern Spiritualism with the Fox Sisters in 1848. Arrabito details the pivotal roles of influential occultists like Madame Blavatsky, Aleister Crowley, and Alice Bailey, who laid the philosophical groundwork for the New Age by channeling “secret doctrines” from demonic spirits.
This is a deep dive into the core tenets of the Aquarian Age: the belief in reincarnation, the worship of Lucifer as the “light-bearer,” and the prophecy of a coming New Age Christ or “Maitreya.” The presentation serves as a critical warning about how these deceptive philosophies have infiltrated science, education, pop culture, and even mainstream churches, setting the stage for the final great deception spoken of in Bible prophecy.
JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: The Fear of Death & Ancient Paganism
00:06:05 The Rise of Secret Societies: From Templars to Freemasons
00:13:03 The Birth of Modern Spiritualism & The New Age
00:18:44 Theosophy: Madame Blavatsky’s Secret Doctrine
00:27:24 Aleister Crowley & The Aquarian Gospel of Jesus Christ
00:35:13 The Coming of Maitreya: The Counterfeit Christ
00:41:43 The Seduction of Christianity: How the Occult Infiltrates Faith
00:49:17 Pop Culture Deceptions: Disney, D&D, and Witchcraft
00:55:48 The War for the Family: Humanism in Schools
01:07:43 The Final Warning: Unmasking the Spirits of Devils