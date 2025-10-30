Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

The Aquarian Age | Part 12 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Fixed Audio - This is part twelve of the 15-part series "John the Revelator: An Investigation into Earth's Final Destiny" presented by the late, great Mr. James Arrabito
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Oct 30, 2025

In this powerful presentation, historian James Arrabito unpacks the secret history of the New Age movement, tracing its origins from ancient paganism to the modern “Age of Aquarius.” The lecture begins by exploring humanity’s universal fear of death and how it led to the worship of spirits and the use of occult symbols like jewelry.

Discover how these ancient practices were preserved through secret societies like the Knights Templar and the Freemasons, eventually re-emerging as modern Spiritualism with the Fox Sisters in 1848. Arrabito details the pivotal roles of influential occultists like Madame Blavatsky, Aleister Crowley, and Alice Bailey, who laid the philosophical groundwork for the New Age by channeling “secret doctrines” from demonic spirits.

This is a deep dive into the core tenets of the Aquarian Age: the belief in reincarnation, the worship of Lucifer as the “light-bearer,” and the prophecy of a coming New Age Christ or “Maitreya.” The presentation serves as a critical warning about how these deceptive philosophies have infiltrated science, education, pop culture, and even mainstream churches, setting the stage for the final great deception spoken of in Bible prophecy.

JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."

Visions of Patmos | Part 1 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Visions of Patmos | Part 1 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 16
Read full story
Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 17
Read full story
Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 18
Read full story
Foundation of the World | Part 4 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Foundation of the World | Part 4 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 20
Read full story
The Throne of God | Part 5 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Throne of God | Part 5 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 21
Read full story
The Daytime Ended | Part 6 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Daytime Ended | Part 6 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 23
Read full story
World Revolution | Part 7 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

World Revolution | Part 7 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 24
Read full story
The Lost Years of Christianity | Part 8 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Lost Years of Christianity | Part 8 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 25
Read full story
Beast from the Sea | Part 9 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Beast from the Sea | Part 9 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 27
Read full story

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: The Fear of Death & Ancient Paganism
00:06:05 The Rise of Secret Societies: From Templars to Freemasons
00:13:03 The Birth of Modern Spiritualism & The New Age
00:18:44 Theosophy: Madame Blavatsky’s Secret Doctrine
00:27:24 Aleister Crowley & The Aquarian Gospel of Jesus Christ
00:35:13 The Coming of Maitreya: The Counterfeit Christ
00:41:43 The Seduction of Christianity: How the Occult Infiltrates Faith
00:49:17 Pop Culture Deceptions: Disney, D&D, and Witchcraft
00:55:48 The War for the Family: Humanism in Schools
01:07:43 The Final Warning: Unmasking the Spirits of Devils

More by James Arrabito

☠️Conspiracy, Occult & Esotericism

A Fascinating Comparison of Ancient Religious Symbolism [James Arrabito]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 26
A Fascinating Comparison of Ancient Religious Symbolism [James Arrabito]

Read full story
☠️Conspiracy, Occult & Esotericism

The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 24
The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

Read full story

User's avatar
