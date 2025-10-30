The Aquarian Age | Part 12 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

In this powerful presentation, historian James Arrabito unpacks the secret history of the New Age movement, tracing its origins from ancient paganism to the modern “Age of Aquarius.” The lecture begins by exploring humanity’s universal fear of death and how it led to the worship of spirits and the use of occult symbols like jewelry.

Discover how these ancient practices were preserved through secret societies like the Knights Templar and the Freemasons, eventually re-emerging as modern Spiritualism with the Fox Sisters in 1848. Arrabito details the pivotal roles of influential occultists like Madame Blavatsky, Aleister Crowley, and Alice Bailey, who laid the philosophical groundwork for the New Age by channeling “secret doctrines” from demonic spirits.

This is a deep dive into the core tenets of the Aquarian Age: the belief in reincarnation, the worship of Lucifer as the “light-bearer,” and the prophecy of a coming New Age Christ or “Maitreya.” The presentation serves as a critical warning about how these deceptive philosophies have infiltrated science, education, pop culture, and even mainstream churches, setting the stage for the final great deception spoken of in Bible prophecy.