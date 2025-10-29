The Whore Rides Again | Part 11 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

This presentation delves into the historical and prophetic significance of the Jesuit Order, tracing its origins from Ignatius Loyola to its profound influence on global politics and religion. We explore the order’s role in the Counter-Reformation, its secretive strategies at the Council of Trent , and its alleged infiltration of political systems, including involvement in the U.S. Civil War and the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. The lecture connects these historical events to the prophecies of Revelation 17, analyzing the symbolism of the “harlot riding the beast” as a union of church and state that continues to shape our world today.
JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: The Spiritual Battle
00:04:11 Revelation 17: The Harlot & The Beast
00:10:05 Ignatius Loyola: The First Jesuit
00:21:46 The Jesuit Order & Papal Authority
00:31:36 The Council of Trent’s Sabbath Deception
00:43:31 Occult Beliefs & Global Infiltration
00:59:45 The Jesuit Oath & Secret Hierarchy
01:12:43 The Plot Against Abraham Lincoln
01:22:50 The Vatican’s Modern Political Machine
01:37:23 Prophecy’s Climax: The Beast & The Call to Leave