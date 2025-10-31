The Return of the Dragon | Part 13 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

This presentation explores the profound bond that true Christians share, a unity forged not in ease, but through a common path of suffering and self-sacrifice. Using the example of the Centurion, we examine what it means to have true faith by relying completely on the Word of God alone.

The lecture then pivots to the “deathly serious” battle for the mind, exposing the deceptions Satan is using in the last days. We investigate the scientific origins of psychological warfare, from Pavlov’s conditioning experiments financed by Lenin to the occult use of music. This segment details how rock and roll, heavy metal, and even “Christian rock” use a specific beat to induce hypnotic states, break down moral faculties, and open the door to demonic influence.

Finally, we uncover one of Satan’s greatest deceptions: the UFO and flying saucer movement. Discover how spiritualism, government projects, and Hollywood blockbusters like “Close Encounters” and “Star Wars” are all conditioning the world to accept a counterfeit coming of Christ and unite in a final battle against God.