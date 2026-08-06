🎙️Hyper-Demoralization: Urban Odyssey ft. Nick Koutsobinas on Media, 9/11 & EMFs

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we sit down with philosophy graduate and former investigative reporter Nick Koutsobinas. Nick shares his journey of leaving corporate media to expose corruption and censorship through his documentary series, Hyper Demoralization, and his publication, The Rocky Mountain Oyster.

YouTube (@therockymountainoyster233)

Throughout this interview, we dive deep into the unsettling realities of ideological subversion. We explore the hidden details surrounding 9/11, analyzing the suspicious timeline of events involving figures like Ehud Barak, the presence of nanothermite, and the 1979 Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism.

The conversation also shifts into the metaphysical and economic. We break down how the Federal Reserve uses inflation to dilute the dollar, effectively stealing your time and lifeblood. Nick explains the Hegelian Dialectic and the concept of “kayfabe,” revealing how elites maintain control through the illusion of choice and political theater.

Finally, we explore crucial health and technology topics, including Dr. Jack Kruse’s research on light, water, and magnetism. Learn how blue light and EMF radiation from everyday devices impact your mitochondria, cause calcium efflux, and integrate humanity into wireless body area networks via surveillance tech like Flock cameras.

Support Nick: Head over to The Rocky Mountain Oyster on Substack to watch the rest of his documentary series!

Join the Conversation: What did you find most surprising about the effects of EMF radiation or the history of 9/11? Let us know in the comments below!

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