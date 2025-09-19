This extensive excerpt from Michael A. Hoffman II’s Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare outlines a grand thesis that a masonic cryptocracy operates behind the scenes of history and modern life, employing mind control through ritualistic acts and symbolic manipulation. The text explores key themes like the Hermetic Academy's goal to "perfect" divine creation, the use of flattery as a primary technique for mass control, and the deliberate induction of a "double-mind" in the populace through contradictory media messages. Hoffman connects sensational events, such as the Jack the Ripper and Son of Sam ritual murders and the Kennedy assassination, to alchemical operations intended to transform humanity and establish a new world order, culminating in the symbolic Re-Building of the Temple of Herod and the creation of a technological tyranny often referred to as the "Videodrome." The overall purpose is to expose this hidden occult influence, arguing that modern apathy and delusion are the intended results of this sophisticated psycho-spiritual warfare.

The provided excerpts from Michael A. Hoffman II's Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare outline a sprawling, conspiratorial worldview centered on the pervasive influence of a "masonic cryptocracy" or "Hermetic Academy" that allegedly manipulates global events through psychological warfare and esoteric ritual. This secret elite utilizes mass media, termed the "Videodrome," along with "flattery" and "episodic revelation" of ritual crimes—such as the assassinations of JFK and the Son of Sam murders—to induce a "double-mind" of apathy and amnesia in the general populace. The author argues that this cryptocracy is actively working toward an alchemical, anti-divine project, including the "Re-Building of the Temple of Herod" and the creation of a "Golem," driven by the occult conceit of "perfecting" God's flawed creation through human intellect and technology. The text contrasts this elaborate, centuries-old occult tyranny, which it claims is infiltrating government, police, and even the modern Church, with traditional Christian orthodoxy and the "Everyday Miracle Divine" of nature.

Introduction: The Feeling That Something Is Wrong

Have you ever had the feeling that the world doesn't quite work the way you've been told? That major events, from political assassinations to cultural shifts, feel less like random occurrences and more like a carefully managed script? There's a persistent, unsettling sense that a hidden logic is at play, operating just beneath the surface of the news and history books. We see the evidence all around us, but we struggle to find a framework that makes sense of the patterns.

A provocative and deeply unsettling text, Michael A. Hoffman II's Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, offers just such a framework. It argues that for centuries, a hidden elite—what Hoffman calls the "cryptocracy"—has been engaged in a sophisticated form of mass mind control. This is not a project of brute force, but of subtle psychological warfare, using symbols, rituals, and media to alchemically transform society and human consciousness itself.

This post distills six of the book's most challenging and counter-intuitive ideas. Whether you view them as a blueprint for control or a paranoid fantasy, these theories provide a radical and disturbing lens through which to re-examine the world.

1. Flattery is the Ultimate Tool of Control

According to Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, the primary method of modern mind control is not oppression, but its polar opposite: flattery. The architects of this system don't need to threaten modern man with punishment; they have discovered it is far more effective to praise him into submission.

The book describes the "modern man" as the "ideal hypnotic subject." He has been puffed up with the idea that he is the crown of creation, the most advanced and liberated being in history. He is convinced that he is far too intelligent and sophisticated to be manipulated by simple psychological tricks.

This induced arrogance is his undoing. It makes him completely blind to the crude methods being used to control him. Because he vehemently denies the hypnotist's power even while under its sway, he becomes a puppet who scoffs at the very idea of strings. He is told that he is a demi-god, and so he fails to see the simple devices that ensnare him.

"Since the end of religions, before this new (modern) altar, they have been swinging incense; they have been intoxicating man with the sense of his own importance, with all manner of rigmarole. Man has been made the whole Church. No longer can he see anything with clear eyes. He is cracked! He believes anything that is told to him, just so long as it is flattering to him..." —Louis-Ferdinand Celine

2. Civilization is a Break from the Divine, Not Its Fulfillment

The book puts forward a truly provocative theory: the entire project of civilization is not a story of human progress but a "Satanic" deviation from humanity's natural, Edenic state. It is not an evolution toward the divine, but a revolutionary break from it.

This deviation began not with factories or cities, but with the earliest megalithic structures like Stonehenge. These constructions were not built in harmony with nature, but were designed to "pin down" and manipulate nature's forces, representing a fundamental usurpation of the natural order. Humanity, once a servant and friend of creation, became its manager and manipulator.

In the Hermetic-masonic tradition described in the book, the force that brought this concept of civilization to Earth is represented by the star Sirius. The ultimate goal of this force was not to return humanity to the Garden of Eden, but to construct a facsimile of it through technology and human intellect. This attempt, the book argues, is a grotesque mockery that always ends in the creation of "hell on earth."

3. The Ultimate Power Move: Revealing the Method

Here is perhaps the most counter-intuitive idea: the cryptocracy no longer requires absolute secrecy to maintain its power. In fact, it now engages in a process called the "Revelation of the Method," where it slowly and deliberately reveals its past conspiracies and methods to the public.

Why would a secret society give away its secrets? Because, the book argues, the modern population has been psychologically conditioned to be passive. It suffers from a trio of induced symptoms: "amnesia" (loss of memory), "abulia" (loss of will), and "apathy" (loss of interest in one's own survival).

When shocking truths are revealed—that a president's assassination was a conspiracy or that serial murders were occult rituals—the public response is not outrage or action, but passive voyeurism and shock-titillation. This lack of meaningful response serves as a form of tacit consent. The exposure, rather than weakening the cryptocracy, reinforces its power and perceived invincibility, turning the act of revelation into its most potent psychological weapon. This process is summarized by the karmic challenge thrown down to a sleeping public: "Truth or Consequences."

4. History's Most Famous Killers Were Performing a Public Psychodrama

The book claims that some of history's most notorious serial murders were not the random acts of "lone nuts," but were in fact intricately choreographed public rituals designed for mass psychological impact.

The case of Jack the Ripper is presented as a prime example. The book identifies the killer as Sir William Gull, Queen Victoria's personal physician, arguing that the murders were masonic ritual killings directed by the highest levels of the British government. The victims were reportedly butchered according to masonic penal signs, with their throats cut from left to right and intestines placed over the left shoulder. But the theory's most disturbing evidence lies in the details of the crime scenes. The body of Catherine Eddowes was found in Mitre Square, the meeting place of a masonic group called the "Lodge of Joppa." Nearby, a bloody piece of her apron was discovered beneath a chalk message scrawled on a wall: "The Juwes are the men that will not be blamed for nothing." According to the source, this was a direct reference to the three murderers of masonic mythology—Jubela, Jubelo, and Jubelum. The message, a potential smoking gun, was personally ordered erased by the Police Commissioner and top Freemason, Sir Charles Warren.

Similarly, the "Son of Sam" murders that terrorized New York City are described as a "giant magical ceremony for the processing of the entire nation." The terror was orchestrated through a series of chillingly specific communications. A letter sent to New York columnist Jimmy Breslin contained references to the "Wicked King Wicker" and, at the bottom, an occult sigil created by the 19th-century magician Eliphas Levi. Just two months later, the killer attacked a couple in a car parked outside the Elephas Disco in Queens. This detail, Hoffman argues, was no coincidence: Eliphas Levi's real name was Alphonse-Louis Constant, and his adopted magical name was derived from elephas, the Latin word for elephant. This chain of events—letter, sigil, location—was designed as a public magical working.

5. Your Rebellion Has Been Scheduled

The system doesn't just control the mainstream; it creates and manages its own opposition. The book describes how the media induces a "double-mind" in the population, a state of collective schizophrenia that makes people easier to manage.

A classic example is how a news channel will run a serious segment condemning sex and violence in society, and then, in the very next commercial break, run a titillating advertisement for a hyper-violent action movie. The official culture condemns the behavior with its right hand while its left hand—the official counter-culture—glamorizes and disseminates it.

This principle extends to history. Groups often portrayed as heroic rebels or heretics were, according to the book, another form of controlled opposition. The Albigensians of medieval France, often romanticized as free-spirited victims of church oppression, are cited as an example. While the rank-and-file followers were sworn to a life of extreme austerity, the Albigensians had a secret ruling class known as "The Perfecti." This elite was secretly licensed to indulge in the very orgies, gluttony, and riches that were forbidden to their followers, representing a vicious, hidden hierarchy masked by a public message of love and freedom.

6. The Alchemical Transformation of Reality

Perhaps the book's most audacious claim is that key events of the 20th century were not just historical accidents, but public rituals designed to fulfill a three-part alchemical formula that had been the goal of secret societies for millennia.

This grand operation was allegedly completed in three distinct, highly symbolic acts tied together by "mystical toponomy":

The Creation and Destruction of Primordial Matter: Achieved with the explosion of the first atomic bomb at the "Trinity Site" in New Mexico. The location's significance, according to the theory, lies in its geography: it is located near the 33rd degree of north parallel latitude , a number of supreme importance in Freemasonry.

The Killing of the Divine King: Accomplished with the public assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the "King of Camelot." The murder took place in Dealey Plaza in Dallas—another "Trinity Site" also located near the 33rd parallel . Crucially, this plaza was the site of Dallas's first masonic temple. The book argues this was not a political act but a sorcerous one, intended to kill idealism in the American psyche and achieve a transfer of power.

The Bringing of Prima Materia to Prima Terra: Fulfilled by the Apollo moon flights, which brought moon rocks ("Prima Materia") back to Earth ("Prima Terra"). Adding an institutional layer to the theory, the book notes that NASA's director during the moon flights was C. Fred Kleinknecht, who also served as the Secretary General of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.

Conclusion: A Script for Reality?

The theories presented in Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare are undeniably extreme, weaving together history, occultism, and modern events into a narrative that is as coherent as it is disturbing. They suggest that the world we perceive is not the real one, but a grand "videodrome"—a psychodrama staged for our benefit and our conditioning.

This framework challenges us to look beyond the official explanations and search for deeper patterns in the chaos of modern life. It paints a picture of a world where nothing is accidental and where the most public events are imbued with secret meaning. After considering these patterns, can we ever watch the news or read a history book in the same way again?

OCCULT SCHIZOPHRENIA: THE WEAPONIZATION OF THE DOUBLE-MIND

The concept of "Occult Schizophrenia," or collective mass insanity, is central to the Codex Umbra analysis of modern psychological warfare. It describes the deliberately induced, profoundly disturbed mental state of the modern populace, a consciousness at war with itself yet tragically ignorant of this fundamental internal conflict. This dualistic pathology is the crowning achievement of the Hermetic Academy’s managers, serving as the essential substrate upon which cryptocratic control is established and maintained.

The Core Pathology: Inducing the Double-Mind

The mechanism by which the controlling cryptocracy induces this schizophrenia is straightforward: blatant, institutionalized hypocrisy. The system openly condemns destructive themes while simultaneously celebrating and disseminating them through its Official Counter-Culture arm, fracturing the perception and will of the targeted mass.

This psychological warfare employs a calculated dual delivery system:

Orthodoxy (The Right Hand): The official establishment (media, church forums, police seminars) screams itself hoarse, condemning "rising pornography, crime, violence," and Satanism in loftiest, prudish terms. This allows the subject to "indulge our good sense about ourselves as people who can still be outraged". Counter-Culture (The Left Hand): Simultaneously, the Establishment's counter-culture openly disseminates the very evils just condemned. The television guide that announces a special on "The Crisis of Sex and Violence" runs a massive advertisement for the latest movie bringing expected "action and excitement".

This double-mind is cultivated because "Both sides—light and shadow—have magnetic attraction for us". By first assenting to the condemnations of the Official Orthodoxy, the audience reassures its persona of its essential goodness. This validation then permits the subject to fling themselves headlong into the "guilty indulgence of the very themes we agreed were execrable".

The result is a societal split that extends even to religious adherence: Judeo-Christians condemn Satanism in church forums yet "relax and divert themselves with Satanic television and videos".

A historical example of this institutional duplicity is cited in the Catholic Church under Vatican Two, which, following the Masonic strategy, publicly announced a spirit of "renewal and openness" while simultaneously suppressing the old liturgy against the wishes of the common people, justifying the suppression with "luhv" rhetoric in the name of "the people’s wishes".

The Ritual of Self-Immolation and Exposure

The ultimate trap of occult schizophrenia lies in how it transforms efforts to resist into vehicles for amplifying control. The modern mind is fascinated with exposes of sex, violence, and Satanism. The cryptocracy leverages this fascination:

Exposure as Induction: Oftentimes, obsessive treatments of these lurid themes, even under the pretense of "exposing them," are the very means of inducing interest and involvement in the occult.

The Seductive Advertisement for Evil: Films presented under the guise of exposing Satanism, such as The Exorcist and Rosemary's Baby, serve instead to brutalize the audience with powerful occult milieus, acting as "the best advertisement for Satanism ever made... an allegory of the birth of the demonic eon". Those who fill their minds with morbid fascination, even under the self-deception of fighting evil, become part of the process preceding its wider acceptance.

This is the psychological state of the "scapegoat-patsy 'lone nut' cult-killers—and of the American people in general", who are initiated into the Cult solely by exposure to the electronic videodrome.

Symptoms of Cognitive Decay

The successfully controlled mind, afflicted by the double-mind, exhibits three destructive symptoms that are nearly universal in the modern domain:

Amnesia: The profound loss of memory. Abulia: The complete loss of will. Apathy: The loss of interest in events vital to one's own health and survival.

The arrogant man, "puffed up on the idea that he is the crown of creation", vehemently denies the hypnotist’s control, even as his mind deteriorates into this triad of mental infirmity. This psychological decay renders the subject incapable of acting upon truth, even when it is spectacularly revealed.

The Surrender of Autonomy

Once the double-mind breach has been secured, the subject, relieved of immense stress by temporarily resolving their internal confusion, relinquishes autonomy to the elite managers, granting them a god-like status.

This is manifested in the ubiquitous modern reference to "They". The Bovine Herd, refusing "to genuinely heal the rift between the two sides of our mentality by the tough means of repudiating our lying public persona and taking action on the understanding of our true self," chooses to relinquish all power to "They," who appear to solve problems at no cost to the subject. The subject waits to see what "They" will make happen.

Crucially, this system of control requires the cooperation and consent of the populace. The Revelation of the Method—the slow, mocking exposure of the crimes and secrets of the cryptocracy years after the fact—is aimed precisely at gauging this consent. The silence and lack of meaningful action in the face of these spectacular crimes (such as the ritual assassinations and serial murders) constitute consent, confirming the populace in their path toward total enslavement and total mindlessness.

The cryptocracy is confident the herd will fail to detect the cheat, thus ensuring that the consequences of the Truth or Consequences mechanism accrue not to the conspirators, but to the base humanity that failed to act on its perception.