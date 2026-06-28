How Frank Moore Beat the System: Berkeley Public Access & Censorship (Leuren Moret Interview) [June 1st, 2005]

In this follow-up June 1st 2005 interview, Leuren Moret sits down with legendary performance artist Frank Moore to discuss fighting censorship, the origins of his Berkeley public access TV show, and escaping “The Combine.”

Frank Moore and his team delve deep into their decades-long history of battling the system, sharing incredible stories of resistance . Moore discusses his early life overcoming attempts at institutionalization as a disabled person, ultimately becoming an uncompromising and controversial figure in the art world and public access television.

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Topics covered in this interview include:

The Origins of The Shaman’s Den: How Frank’s public access show “Lover” and “The Shaman’s Den” began after experiences with internet radio and fighting City Hall censorship .

Fighting Local Censorship: The team’s ongoing struggles with the Berkeley City Council and Public Access board members who attempted to bury their show in a 2 AM time slot .

The Jesse Helms Investigation: How a script from Moore’s “erotic play” and “evolution ritual” performance at Franklin Furnace led to an official obscenity investigation spearheaded by Senator Jesse Helms .

Standing Up for Free Speech: Gripping anecdotes of Moore taking over a canceled Oakland poetry reading by performing on the sidewalk with his team after police were called .

Disability Rights: Moore’s history of breaking barriers, from fighting for the right to attend college to demanding the basic human right to be a controversial, political voice in his school newspaper .

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Frank Moore’s “Shaman’s Den”

I located all of Leuren Moret’s content & interviews (including both interviews on Frank Moore’s show) on Internet Archive (see links below). I’m not familiar with this show outside of these interviews, but if you would like to find more content of theirs, their website is below.

Confirmation that Leuren Moret did [Very Briefly] Work at Lawrence Livermore Labs

Found on Internet Archive, Leuren Moret was a real employee (for about a year) at Lawrence Livermore National Lab: https://archive.org/details/LeurenKMoret-RealJobAtLawrenceLivermoreNationalLaboratory

More by Leuren Moret

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America's covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

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