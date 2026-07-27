Leuren Moret on Ukraine, The New World Order & Global Tracking | Minority of One /w Desiree Rover (March 8th, 2015)

Are hidden hands controlling the global geopolitical chessboard? Discover the shocking truth behind the conflict in Ukraine, elite bloodlines, and mass surveillance.

In this March 2015 episode of the Minority of One Report, host Desiree Rover sits down with geoscientist and whistleblower Leuren Moret to dissect the hidden forces shaping our world. From the crisis in Eastern Ukraine to the overarching control of the Jesuits and ancient royal families, Moret breaks down the historical “templates” used by the global elite to maintain power.

Key topics covered in this deep dive:

The untold reality of the Ukraine conflict, Donbass resistance, and Putin’s strategic moves against the Western banking system.

How corporations like Monsanto and Big Oil are exploiting Eastern Europe for natural resources and agricultural dominance.

The historical influence of the Jesuits, the Habsburgs, and ancient Iranian tribes on modern governments and royalty.

The role of Inmarsat satellites in global tracking, smart meters, and the mysteries surrounding flights MH370 and MH17.

The alarming environmental impacts of Fukushima radiation, atmospheric chemtrails, and mass oceanic die-offs on the Pacific coast.

Don’t miss this eye-opening discussion that connects the dots between historical bloodlines, modern surveillance, and global environmental crises. If you want to understand the “cause before the symptom” of global affairs, this interview is essential viewing.

Timestamps