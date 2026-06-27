Surveillance, Radiation, & Activism: Leuren Moret Interviewed by Frank Moore (2005)

Geoscientist and whistleblower Leuren Moret sits down with Frank Moore (Shaman’s Den) to share her incredible journey from studying geology at UC Davis to becoming a vocal opponent of the global nuclear weapons industry. After leaving the highly secretive and toxic environment of the Lawrence Livermore Lab, where eight of her friends developed cancer in just five years, Moret dedicated the rest of her life to exposing the severe public health dangers of radiation.

In this comprehensive two-hour conversation, Moret breaks down the terrifying reality of depleted uranium weapons and their role in a global health crisis. She explains how atmospheric dust carries radioactive isotopes, viruses, and heavy metals across continents, causing spikes in cancer and infant mortality. She also details the hidden history of the U.S. nuclear program, revealing her claim that every American living between 1957 and 1963 was internally contaminated by fallout from atmospheric weapons testing.

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Beyond environmental hazards, Moret touches on the massive corporate and academic corruption she personally witnessed. She details the struggles of women and whistleblowers fighting for truth at the University of California , the systemic misuse of public funds , and the disturbing emergence of DARPA-funded “Smart Dust” surveillance technologies tested at UC Berkeley.

Alongside her scientific insights, Moret shares personal stories of resilience—from hitchhiking alone across Europe for ten years to connecting with indigenous tribes who view uranium mining as the theft of their sacred “lightning” and “rain”. Her ultimate message is one of citizen empowerment: “We have the power,” and centralized control can be defeated through decentralized, grassroots action.

Leuren Moret was first interviewed by Frank Moore for his show “Shaman’s Den” on May 29th, 2005. Two days later, Moret returns to interview Frank Moore.

Found on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-05-29-05

“It was one of the most important interviews I have done. We exposed a lot!”

More by Leuren Moret

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

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