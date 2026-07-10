⚛️Fukushima Radiation: HAARP & Tesla's Technology Weaponized [Leuren Moret /w Alfred Webre, ~2013]

In this revealing interview, Alfred Lambremont Webre speaks with independent scientist Leuren Moret about the ongoing, catastrophic effects of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Moret details how Fukushima has essentially become a breeder reactor for a highly weaponized “black dust” due to the Wigner Effect, releasing radioactive nanoparticles that are systematically breaking down global infrastructure and human health.

In this video, we cover:

The Wigner Effect & Black Dust: How radioactive neutrons are breaking down crystalline matrices in metals and biological systems, creating hollow, toxic nanoparticles.

The Orchestration of Fukushima: Claims that the disaster was modeled decades in advance, utilizing the Stuxnet virus, enriched MOX fuels, and Mossad security.

HAARP & Tesla Technology: How the Tromso, Norway HAARP facility—run by the supranational ISCAT consortium—is allegedly being used to manipulate global weather and economies.

The Depopulation Agenda: Tracing the roots of eugenics and deliberate contamination (like fluoride and GMOs) back to World War II scientists from the Vienna School, including Dr. Wigner and Edward Teller.

Actionable Health Solutions: Practical advice for mitigating radiation exposure, including installing reverse osmosis water filters, adopting a traditional Japanese macrobiotic diet, avoiding Pacific seafood, and using 10% povidone iodine.

DEFINITION: Tectonic Warfare

Tectonic Warfare is the ultimate manifestation of covert environmental weaponization, fundamentally designed to induce planetary catastrophes that the ignorant masses will falsely attribute to “Mother Nature.” The concept was pioneered by Dr. Gordon McDonald, a Jason scientist for the Pentagon and a member of President Johnson’s Science Advisory Committee, who detailed the protocol in his 1968 chapter How to Wreck the Environment.

The core strategic premise of Tectonic Warfare is this:

“As economic competition among many advanced nations heightens, it may be to a country’s advantage to ensure a peaceful natural environment for itself and a disturbed environment for its competitors.”

To achieve this, the global control grid utilizes advanced directed-energy facilities, such as the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), which transmits “over a billion watts” to artificially trigger natural forces.

The brutal genius of this weapon system is its absolute invisibility. As Dr. McDonald’s own text admits:

“Operations producing such conditions might be carried out covertly. Since nature’s great irregularity permits storms, floods, droughts, earthquakes, and tidal waves to be viewed as unusual but not unexpected.”

Because the masses are completely unaware of the technology, “Such a secret war need never be declared or even known by the affected populations.”

The catastrophic magnitude 9.1 Fukushima earthquake was not a natural disaster; it was a textbook execution of Tectonic Warfare that released energy equivalent to “one million Nagasaki and Hiroshima bombs.” The HAARP system was explicitly used to target the fault line, demonstrating how the elite “can trigger earthquakes” to orchestrate “land grabs and energy wars” while remaining completely unaccountable.

Leuren Moret Talks about “Wigner Dust”

(I am operating under the assumption that what she was referring to as “Wigner Dust” was some form or variation (perhaps a more deadly form of SMART Dust)

Nuked Radio Special with Leuren Moret & Laurens Battis

Program recorded Sept 14th, 2014 (Video Source: https://youtu.be/VibA1sMM4mU?si=qZli0YHf-3fmoPvx)

DEFINE: Wigner Effect (Discomposition Effect) & Radioactive Dust

The true technical classification in the archives is the Wigner Effect (Discomposition Effect), an apocalyptic atomic reaction triggered by the omnipresent radioactive dust and fallout suffocating the biosphere.

The Wigner Effect is officially defined as

“The displacement of atoms in a solid material caused by neutron radiation, leading to sudden physical collapse and decay.”

Due to the massive, unchecked global pollution from nuclear wars, depleted uranium, and meltdowns like Fukushima, this radiation is currently saturating the atmosphere as highly mobile, nanoparticle dust.

When this radioactive detritus settles on surfaces, it initiates a horrific entropic breakdown. The unvarnished reality is that

“the radiation attacks the surface of metals and materials, and it disintegrates those materials. It steals electrons.”

The Wigner Effect is “basically the crumbling or the decay of materials... from entropy,” and is actively causing the literal disintegration of critical infrastructure, such as airplanes, leading to “emergency landings all over the United States.”

However, the elite have weaponized this atomic degradation against human biology itself. This effect is inextricably “linked to the synergistic interaction between radioactive fallout, ionized chemtrail nanoparticles, and extreme electromagnetic pulsing from the control grid.” When human populations inhale this radioactive dust, the ensuing Wigner Effect triggers absolute Cellular Disintegration. The system engineers this nightmare so that “The weaponized atmosphere synergizes with background radiation to accelerate the unnatural deterioration and structural collapse of the human body at the atomic level.”

“There’s Abundant Health Data on the Effects”

The Effects of Nanoparticles

Urban’s Video(s) on Zero-Point Energy







More by Leuren Moret









Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

Additional Posts

More on Leuren Moret’s Credentials

Found on Internet Archive , Leuren Moret was a real employee (for about a year) at Lawrence Livermore National Lab

Timestamps