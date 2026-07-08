I hosted my first X Space last night and would be interested in doing more in the future, especially planning and promoting the time and subject via Substack so that we can get a larger crowd, please let me know if this is something you’d be interested in by voting in the poll below:

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In this recording of Urban's First X Space from July 7th, 2026, we dive deep into the internet's decay, AI psychosis, and the hidden occult symbolism shaping our world.

Are we living on a digital ghost ship? In this wide-ranging discussion, we break down how the internet has transformed into a cold, haunted landscape heavily manipulated by algorithms. We explore the Cybernetic Culture Research Unit (CCRU), the concept of AI psychosis, and how groups like DARPA influence the technology we use daily.

We also tackle controversial and complex historical events, including 9/11, trauma-based conditioning (SRA), and the undeniable presence of masonic and occult symbolism embedded in global events. We cover how the “iron law of oligarchy” dictates a world run by force rather than democracy, and how elite networks operate behind closed doors.

Later in the space, special guests drop in to discuss the Cassiopeian narrative, the seven densities of consciousness, and how the pharmaceutical industry uses chemical lobotomies to keep the population docile and disconnected from their “sixth sense”. We round out the conversation by examining modern-day psychological operations, the truth about elite rituals, and how education and the trivium method are our best tools for fighting back against the system.

Key topics covered in this space include:

The dead internet theory, algorithm flags burying search terms, and AI-driven bots.

The CCRU’s belief in communicating with machine intelligence reaching back from the future.

Trauma-based conditioning (SRA) and how it is used to strip emotional bondage from future leaders.

9/11 anomalies, masonic pillars of Jachin and Boaz, and the “Disintegration Loops”.

The Cassiopeian narrative and the human collective’s transition to a 4D consciousness.

How pharmaceutical drugs like Lexapro and tranquilizers drain the body’s energy channels rather than healing them.

Adrenochrome, elite Hollywood rituals, and the Epstein network.

Timestamps

00:00:00 The Haunted Internet & Algorithm Suppression 00:07:42 The CCRU, AI Psychosis, and DARPA 00:12:05 SRA, Trauma-Based Conditioning, and The Elite 00:18:15 Re-examining 9/11 and Occult Symbolism 00:26:14 Maritime Law and The Iron Law of Oligarchy 00:33:00 The Charlie Kirk Enigma & Distraction Tactics 00:43:00 Education, The Trivium Method, and Real Change 01:02:46 The Cassiopeian Narrative and Densities of Consciousness 01:13:11 Big Pharma's Chemical Lobotomy 01:41:43 Elite Rituals, Adrenochrome, and the Ghost Ship

X Space Link

Featuring

Surprise Appearance from Chuck Swindoll, Jr. - The Author of the Khazarian Mafia Series

Was honored to meet Chuck in my very first X Space, his Khazarian Mafia series is highly recommended: https://rumble.com/playlists/BHfeLXDeoHA