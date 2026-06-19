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🎧Asset Protection💰 Series ~ Bill Cooper's ⌛Hour of the Time #1625-26, 28-29 (Pt. 2/3)
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🎧Asset Protection💰 Series ~ Bill Cooper's ⌛Hour of the Time #1625-26, 28-29 (Pt. 2/3)

Episode(s) #1625-26; 1628-29 of Bill Cooper's Hour of the Time Radio Broadcast Series from Fall 1999. This is Pts. 5-8 out of 12 total that I've condensed into three releases.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 19, 2026

This transcript from the radio program Hour of the Time features host William Cooper presenting a detailed argument for offshore asset protection as a defense against government overreach. Cooper opens by reading an article that links the political rise of Bill and Hillary Clinton to a long-term Marxist agenda, suggesting that their administration represents a “stealth socialist” threat to American institutions. To counter this perceived tyranny and the erosion of personal privacy, the text provides a practical guide on utilizing offshore trusts and International Business Corporations (IBCs) located in tax havens like Belize. Cooper emphasizes that common identifiers, such as Social Security numbers and bank records, are tools for federal surveillance, urging his audience to “become invisible” by moving their wealth out of the domestic financial system. The broadcast concludes with a interactive Q&A session where Cooper reinforces the necessity of using legal contracts and layering entities to ensure that personal property remains beyond the reach of state seizure or taxation.

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🎧Urban Odyssey Radio🎙️

🎧 Asset Protection 🪙 Series ~ Bill Cooper's ⌛ Hour of the Time' #1621-1624 (Pt. 1/3)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 18
🎧 Asset Protection 🪙 Series ~ Bill Cooper's ⌛ Hour of the Time' #1621-1624 (Pt. 1/3)

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Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro & William Cooper Reading "Why Some of Us Fear Clinton" by J.R. Nyquist
00:20:00 Clinton's Marxist Ties, Stealth Socialism & Democratic Party Double Standards
00:45:00 Historical Comparisons: Marxism vs. Nazism, Mass Murder Records
01:15:00 Intelligence Rumors on Clinton, IRS Abuse & Suppression of Dissent
01:40:00 Loss of Privacy: Social Security Numbers, Banks as Government Spies
02:05:00 Bank Secrecy Act, Suspicious Activity Reports & Structuring Laws
02:25:00 Offshore Asset Protection Strategy: IBCs, Trusts & Belize Recommendations
02:45:00 Transferring Assets to Trusts, Bill of Sale, Contracts & Insurance
03:05:00 Accessing Trust Funds Legally, Loans, Services & International Cards
03:20:00 Listener Q&A: Professional Practices, Domestic vs Offshore, Property Taxes
03:29:52 Closing & Final Thoughts on Freedom & Asset Protection

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Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time

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