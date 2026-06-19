🎧Asset Protection💰 Series ~ Bill Cooper's ⌛Hour of the Time #1625-26, 28-29 (Pt. 2/3)

This transcript from the radio program Hour of the Time features host William Cooper presenting a detailed argument for offshore asset protection as a defense against government overreach. Cooper opens by reading an article that links the political rise of Bill and Hillary Clinton to a long-term Marxist agenda, suggesting that their administration represents a “stealth socialist” threat to American institutions. To counter this perceived tyranny and the erosion of personal privacy, the text provides a practical guide on utilizing offshore trusts and International Business Corporations (IBCs) located in tax havens like Belize. Cooper emphasizes that common identifiers, such as Social Security numbers and bank records, are tools for federal surveillance, urging his audience to “become invisible” by moving their wealth out of the domestic financial system. The broadcast concludes with a interactive Q&A session where Cooper reinforces the necessity of using legal contracts and layering entities to ensure that personal property remains beyond the reach of state seizure or taxation.

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Listen to Part 1

Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro & William Cooper Reading "Why Some of Us Fear Clinton" by J.R. Nyquist 00:20:00 Clinton's Marxist Ties, Stealth Socialism & Democratic Party Double Standards 00:45:00 Historical Comparisons: Marxism vs. Nazism, Mass Murder Records 01:15:00 Intelligence Rumors on Clinton, IRS Abuse & Suppression of Dissent 01:40:00 Loss of Privacy: Social Security Numbers, Banks as Government Spies 02:05:00 Bank Secrecy Act, Suspicious Activity Reports & Structuring Laws 02:25:00 Offshore Asset Protection Strategy: IBCs, Trusts & Belize Recommendations 02:45:00 Transferring Assets to Trusts, Bill of Sale, Contracts & Insurance 03:05:00 Accessing Trust Funds Legally, Loans, Services & International Cards 03:20:00 Listener Q&A: Professional Practices, Domestic vs Offshore, Property Taxes 03:29:52 Closing & Final Thoughts on Freedom & Asset Protection

More by Bill Cooper

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time