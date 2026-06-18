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🎧 Asset Protection 🪙 Series ~ Bill Cooper's ⌛ Hour of the Time' #1621-1624 (Pt. 1/3)
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🎧 Asset Protection 🪙 Series ~ Bill Cooper's ⌛ Hour of the Time' #1621-1624 (Pt. 1/3)

Episode(s) #1621-1624 of Bill Cooper's Hour of the Time Radio Broadcast Series from Fall 1999. This is Pts. 1-4 out of 12 total that I've condensed into three releases.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 18, 2026

In this broadcast transcript, William Cooper outlines a strategy for financial asset protection designed to safeguard wealth from government intrusion, excessive taxation, and predatory legal actions. He argues that the traditional American middle-class lifestyle is being strangled by a debt-based economy and a “Ponzi scheme” social system, necessitating a paradigm shift toward personal responsibility and total privacy. To achieve this, Cooper advocates for the use of an offshore pure trust, specifically in tax havens like Belize, which legally separates an individual from their property so they “own nothing but control everything.” By transferring assets into these common law contractual entities, individuals can shield their legacy for future generations and become virtually bulletproof against lawsuits and creditors. Cooper emphasizes that such measures are not merely financial tools but essential acts of posterity and freedom for those willing to challenge the status quo.

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Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time

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