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🎧Asset Protection💎 Series ~ Bill Cooper's ⌛Hour of the Time #1630, #1632, #1633-34 (Finale 3/3)
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🎧Asset Protection💎 Series ~ Bill Cooper's ⌛Hour of the Time #1630, #1632, #1633-34 (Finale 3/3)

Episode(s) #1630, #1632, #1633-34 of Bill Cooper's Hour of the Time Radio Broadcast Series from Fall 1999. These are the final pts. 9-12 out of 12 total that I've condensed into three releases.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 21, 2026

This transcript features William Cooper, host of “The Hour of the Time,” advocating for the use of offshore pure trusts to achieve financial sovereignty and privacy. Cooper argues that individuals must act immediately to protect their wealth from a government he characterizes as a “socialist” regime intent on seizing private property through taxation, litigation, and asset forfeiture. By establishing an irrevocable, discretionary trust in a jurisdiction like Belize, Cooper claims citizens can effectively become judgment-proof because they legally “own nothing” while still benefiting from their assets. The text serves as both a warning against the litigious nature of American society and a promotional guide for joining his specific asset protection program. Cooper emphasizes that these methods, while appearing radical to some, are the same legal tools used by the wealthy elite to maintain their independence from state control.

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Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time

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