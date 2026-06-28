🎧IRS and the BATF⚖️ - Bill Cooper's The Hour of the Time [Ep. #728-729]

In this episode of The Hour of the Time from 1995, William Cooper presents the results of an extensive investigation into the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (BATF), characterizing them as tools of a premeditated conspiracy to defraud the American public. He argues that these agencies are not legitimate branches of the federal government but are actually offshore pure trusts originating from the Philippines and Puerto Rico , operating through “magic” and legal obfuscation. By dissecting specific titles of the United States Code and the Constitution, Cooper asserts that direct income taxes are legally inapplicable to citizens of the fifty states and were only intended for residents of federal territories and possessions. Ultimately, the broadcast serves as a call to action for listeners to subscribe to his newspaper, Veritas, in order to join a movement to restore the Constitution and resist a perceived globalist agenda.

Set #15 on Soundcloud

Bill Cooper’s Report “B.A.T.F. / IRS Criminal Fraud”

Available on the web: https://1215.org/lawnotes/lawnotes/irshist.htm#cooper

Abstract / Summary This text presents a provocative historical and legal analysis claiming that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is a foreign agency with no legitimate authority to tax citizens within the fifty states. By tracing the origins of the Bureau of Internal Revenue to Puerto Rico and the Philippines, the authors argue that the agency is actually a private trust administered by the Secretary of the Treasury rather than a department created by Congress. The narrative asserts that the federal government uses constructive fraud and “magic” language to trick Americans into a status of intergovernmental dependence, effectively treating them as residents of federal territories. Ultimately, the document characterizes the current tax system as a massive conspiracy designed to circumvent constitutional limitations and implement a graduated income tax in violation of the original law of the land.

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Recommended: The Sovereignty Education & Defense Ministry ( SEDM )

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Urban’s Collection of eBooks from SEDM || Urban’s Notes on Various SEDM Writings || SEDM Jurisdictions Database Tool

View the SEDM Form Database & Index: https://sedm.org/Forms/FormIndex.htm

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The Hour of Our Time (Legacy of Bill Cooper) Documentary

One of the only documentaries that gives Bill Cooper the credit that he deserved. I’m not 100% sure, but I do believe this film was made by one of Bill Cooper’s students / friends.

Bill Cooper Foreshadowing his own Death

Interview /w Alex Jones https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/bill-cooper-alex-jones?r=3kr5wz Refusing to bow to fraudulent legal intimidation, Cooper drew a line in the dirt of his own property: “ Not only will I not come in, but if the Civil War has to start right here, it will. [...] even if it means I have to die on my doorstep. ” Taunting the federal apparatus and weaponizing his own potential demise as a tactical advantage: “It doesn’t matter what they do, they lose, and they know it. Because if they make a martyr out of William Cooper...” Milton William (Bill) Cooper - A Short Biography https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b/bill-cooper-bio:96a59278c4 Acknowledging the absolute certainty of state-sponsored violence against him on his own website: “He wrote on the same page, that if one day he would stop updating his public diary, he would probably have been killed or kidnapped.” Demanding literal, scorching vengeance against the Luciferian elite upon his murder: “And if I end up dead, I’ve already told you what to do. You take my dead cold body and you place it up on the steps of the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite of the Southern Jurisdiction in Washington, D.C., and then you burn it to the ground. [...] If I turn up dead, you do that.” The UFO Conspiracy https://odysee.com/the-ufo-conspiracy-cooper:7c05057dfed3767b51cf58cf0faeb116d5117eac When directly asked by an audience member why he hadn’t been assassinated yet, he outlined his psychological warfare strategy against the shadow continuum: “’If they were to kill me right now, what would you think?’ Cooper posed... ‘I’ve got them right where I want them. If they touch me, everyone who has ever heard me talk is going to be absolutely enraged and is going to know that everything I’ve said is true’.” Asset Protection Series https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/asset-protection-1 Acknowledging the inevitability of the shadow government’s retaliation: “So it’s only natural that they come after me and I told you many years ago that they would. I was prepared for it. I’m prepared to die, if need be, in this battle...” Prophetically mapping the exact physical location of his execution in Eagar, Arizona: “There’s a warrant out for my arrest. Eventually they’re going to come up here and kill me. And I’m going to die defending what I believe in, right here, my home.” Defining the ultimate sacrifice required to dismantle the totalitarian socialist state: “...those of us who understand what’s happening we’re going to fight to restore constitutional republican government or we’re going to die in the process...”. Challenging the heavily programmed “sheeple” to face the same brutal reality: “...if you’re brave like I am and you’re willing to die for what you believe...”.

More by Bill Cooper

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time