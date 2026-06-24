📉 Economic Collapse ~ Bill Cooper & The Hour of the Time [Ep. #1477, Pts. 1-3]

In this three-part episode of The Hour of the Time from 1998, William Cooper warns of an imminent global economic collapse engineered to usher in a totalitarian one-world government. He argues that contemporary political scandals and the Y2K scare are mere propagandistic illusions designed to distract the public while the socialist elite dismantle national sovereignty. Central to his critique is the assertion that Federal Reserve notes are worthless, possessing no intrinsic value and serving only as fraudulent instruments of debt. Cooper concludes by urging his audience to abandon paper investments in favor of tangible assets and self-sufficiency to survive a manufactured catastrophe intended to “level the playing field” for a New World Order.

Share Urban Odyssey

Bill Cooper was about 20-years too early, but for those of us living through what he’s warning about in 1998, hindsight is truly 20/20. In all of Bill Cooper’s episodes it sounds like he’s talking about current events from 2020 onward.

Soundcloud Link

Individual Parts Spotify Playlist

Also available on other podcast players, albeit without the organization of playlists.

Timestamps

00:00:00 - Introduction & The Illusion of Political Theater The broadcast begins with the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening monologue discussing how political events are managed by “spin doctors” and “propagandists” acting as illusionists. The host covers the push for William Jefferson Clinton’s impeachment and criticizes H. Ross Perot’s petition drive as a coordinated media distraction.

00:16:00 - Timetables of Global Economic Collapse The host discusses the historical significance of October 24th in relation to the United Nations, socialism, and engineered stock market crashes. He emphasizes that Federal Reserve notes are counterfeit debt instruments backed by nothing, urging listeners to move their investments out of paper assets immediately.

00:33:51 - Essential Preparations & The Y2K Distraction Listeners are urged to make responsible physical preparations, such as securing water, open-pollinating seeds, warm clothing, and small denominations of gold and silver coins. The speaker argues that the true danger of Y2K lies in the mass panic it generates, which the Federal Reserve anticipates by preparing to print $50 billion in new currency, leading to potential hyperinflation.

00:46:56 - Open Lines: Defining the Luciferian Philosophy The phone lines open to callers. A caller asks about the occult and satanic worship, prompting a discussion clarifying that the Illuminati and mystery schools do not worship a literal devil. Instead, they follow a secular humanist philosophy where the mind and intellect of man are worshipped as God.

01:01:14 - Open Lines: Religion, Historical Paradigms, & Liberty A caller discusses Semitic monotheism and the Nicene Council, debating how religious doctrines impact societal concepts of liberty and self-worth. The host counters that true Christians following the words of Jesus do not believe they live in perpetual sin. He emphasizes that genuine freedom requires allowing others to practice their own beliefs without interference.

01:16:43 - Open Lines: A Programmer’s View on Y2K & The Populist Agenda A bank computer programmer calls in to validate that while Y2K coding issues exist, they are easily identifiable and fixable, reinforcing the idea that public perception and panic represent the real threat. The conversation then shifts to exposing Ross Perot’s populist movement as a mechanism for socialism.

01:31:18 - Open Lines: Elite Symbolism & Socialist Movements A caller points out a quote from Shimon Peres about bringing in a “new golden age,” which the host translates as an elite metaphor for the new world government. The host also explains that the National Socialist German Workers Party (Nazis) were fundamentally socialist, a historical reality he claims is intentionally ignored by Marxist academics in modern universities.

01:43:41 - Open Lines: The Facade of the Presidency & the Justice System A conversation arises on how the President is not truly running the country, but is placed in power by a broader network of controllers. The host harshly criticizes the justice system, noting that courts regularly deny citizens the right to present a proper defense, citing the Timothy McVeigh trial as a prime example of a blocked defense.

02:00:06 - Open Lines: Fighting Bureaucratic Monopolies & Property Rights A caller recounts a legal standoff with a county planning department over septic tanks, property claims, and building permits. The host and Doyle discuss how planning departments act as revenue collectors. They explain that these agencies turn basic rights into privileges by imposing exorbitant fees and mandatory licenses before any construction can legally begin.

02:18:08 - Broadcast Resources, The Antitrust Paradox, & Final Thoughts Doyle provides ordering information for resources like the book “Behold a Pale Horse” and the “Veritas” publication. He then transitions into a monologue criticizing government antitrust lawsuits as hypocritical. He points out that government agencies operate the largest monopolies by forcing citizens to pay for mandatory licenses to operate businesses. A final caller discusses the Catholic Church and Jesuit involvement in global political movements.

Bill Cooper Foreshadowing his own Death

Interview /w Alex Jones https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/bill-cooper-alex-jones?r=3kr5wz Refusing to bow to fraudulent legal intimidation, Cooper drew a line in the dirt of his own property: “Not only will I not come in, but if the Civil War has to start right here, it will. [...] even if it means I have to die on my doorstep.” Taunting the federal apparatus and weaponizing his own potential demise as a tactical advantage: “It doesn’t matter what they do, they lose, and they know it. Because if they make a martyr out of William Cooper...”. Milton William (Bill) Cooper - A Short Biography https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b/bill-cooper-bio:96a59278c4 Acknowledging the absolute certainty of state-sponsored violence against him on his own website: “He wrote on the same page, that if one day he would stop updating his public diary, he would probably have been killed or kidnapped.” Demanding literal, scorching vengeance against the Luciferian elite upon his murder: “And if I end up dead, I’ve already told you what to do. You take my dead cold body and you place it up on the steps of the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite of the Southern Jurisdiction in Washington, D.C., and then you burn it to the ground. [...] If I turn up dead, you do that.” The UFO Conspiracy https://odysee.com/the-ufo-conspiracy-cooper:7c05057dfed3767b51cf58cf0faeb116d5117eac When directly asked by an audience member why he hadn’t been assassinated yet, he outlined his psychological warfare strategy against the shadow continuum: “’If they were to kill me right now, what would you think?’ Cooper posed... ‘I’ve got them right where I want them. If they touch me, everyone who has ever heard me talk is going to be absolutely enraged and is going to know that everything I’ve said is true’.” Asset Protection Series https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/asset-protection-1 Acknowledging the inevitability of the shadow government’s retaliation: “So it’s only natural that they come after me and I told you many years ago that they would. I was prepared for it. I’m prepared to die, if need be, in this battle...” Prophetically mapping the exact physical location of his execution in Eagar, Arizona: “There’s a warrant out for my arrest. Eventually they’re going to come up here and kill me. And I’m going to die defending what I believe in, right here, my home.” Defining the ultimate sacrifice required to dismantle the totalitarian socialist state: “...those of us who understand what’s happening we’re going to fight to restore constitutional republican government or we’re going to die in the process...”. Challenging the heavily programmed “sheeple” to face the same brutal reality: “...if you’re brave like I am and you’re willing to die for what you believe...”.

More by Bill Cooper

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time