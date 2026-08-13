6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems (White Paper)
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📄"6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" White Paper Walkthrough by Urban
Urban's full reading and walkthrough of the "6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" White Paper.
Episode Link(s)
I began creating the sharable Words & Terms image albums for Section VI so Section(s) I-V do not have any, see the Directory for listings
Section IV - Intelligent Communication Environments (Metasurfaces) [Video] [Notes] [VisorSurf.EU Project]
Section V - Pervasive Artificial Intelligence [Video] [Notes]
Section VI - Network Automation [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Section VII - 6G Radio [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Section VIII - Ambient Backscatter Communications [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Section IX - The Internet of Space Things (IoST) [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Section X - Cell-Free Massive MIMO Communications [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Finale, Section(s) XI-XIII - [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]
Spotify Playlist
Urban’s Running Directory of Human Husbandry Technologies
This is a running dictionary of various terms and technologies that I encounter when studying Human Husbandry, Techno-enslavement, and Biodigital Convergence. You can bookmark this link: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/ for a searchable and up-to-date listing. I add new words as I encounter them.