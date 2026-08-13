Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

🧬Human Husbandry

6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems (White Paper)

You can find the full paper here , but I recommend downloading a copy of Anab Whitehouse’s A Psinergist Guide to Issues Relating to BioDigital Convergencewhich includes more than 200 articles/papers and 100 images and spans 2,000+ pages. Top resource to have,

Urban’s Resources Page for Human Husbandry & Biodigital Convergence:

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

October 27, 2025
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📄"6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" White Paper Walkthrough by Urban

Urban's full reading and walkthrough of the "6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" White Paper.

Study Guide & Notes

Episode Link(s)

I began creating the sharable Words & Terms image albums for Section VI so Section(s) I-V do not have any, see the Directory for listings

  1. Section I - Key Performance Indicators [Video] [Notes]

  2. Section II - Use Cases [Video] [Notes]

  3. Section III - Terahertz Radiation [Video] [Notes]

  4. Section IV - Intelligent Communication Environments (Metasurfaces) [Video] [Notes] [VisorSurf.EU Project]

  5. Section V - Pervasive Artificial Intelligence [Video] [Notes]

  6. Section VI - Network Automation [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]

  7. Section VII - 6G Radio [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]

  8. Section VIII - Ambient Backscatter Communications [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]

  9. Section IX - The Internet of Space Things (IoST) [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]

  10. Section X - Cell-Free Massive MIMO Communications [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]

  11. Finale, Section(s) XI-XIII - [Video] [Notes] [Words & Terms]

Spotify Playlist

Urban’s Running Directory of Human Husbandry Technologies

This is a running dictionary of various terms and technologies that I encounter when studying Human Husbandry, Techno-enslavement, and Biodigital Convergence. You can bookmark this link: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/ for a searchable and up-to-date listing. I add new words as I encounter them.

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