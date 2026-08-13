Urban’s Resources Page for Human Husbandry & Biodigital Convergence:

📄" 6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems " White Paper Walkthrough by Urban

Urban's full reading and walkthrough of the "6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems" White Paper.

Study Guide & Notes

Episode Link(s)

I began creating the sharable Words & Terms image albums for Section VI so Section(s) I-V do not have any, see the Directory for listings

Spotify Playlist

Urban’s Running Directory of Human Husbandry Technologies

This is a running dictionary of various terms and technologies that I encounter when studying Human Husbandry, Techno-enslavement, and Biodigital Convergence. You can bookmark this link: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/ for a searchable and up-to-date listing. I add new words as I encounter them.