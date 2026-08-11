Leuren Moret /w Michael Ihara ~ Deadly Rain I ~ Radioactive Plume Over the Continental U.S and Hawaii [2011]

In this interview from 2011, Leuren Moret and Michael Ihara from Hawaii discuss Radiation Levels, Deadly Rain and the greater risks of Depleted Uranium.

Leuren Moret Appears on KITV in Hawaii (? ~Mid-2000s ?)

Original Videos on YouTube by Michael Kau’i Ihara, D.C.

I cleaned the audio up in both and edited them into a single part.

Leuren Moret /w Dr. Winn Parker (Feb. 3rd, 2008)

Unfortunately the download links are dead, the only available version of this interview is transcribed / written version available here: https://www.amfir.com/AmFirstInst/Transcripts/Moret,_Leuran/2009-2011/Leuren_Moret_2008-02-03_Dr._Winn_Parker_interview.html

This document presents a transcript of an interview between Dr. Winn Parker and geoscientist Leuren Moret, which outlines a vast depopulation agenda coordinated by a global ruling elite. The dialogue connects diverse phenomena, such as depleted uranium (DU) nanoparticles, fluoridated water, and chemtrails , proposing that these are not isolated environmental issues but deliberate tools for biological and social control. A central theme is the emergence of nanotechnology , specifically carbon nanotubes, which the speakers claim act as antennas within the human body to disrupt information flow at the cellular level and facilitate remote manipulation via satellite. Ultimately, the text serves as a whistleblower platform intended to expose a “demonic” conspiracy to reduce the world’s population and consolidate power through the systemic poisoning of food and water supplies.

Leuren Moret 2008 02 03 Dr Winn Parker Interview 360KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

World Uranium Weapons Conference (October 16-19, 2003)

This digital archive documents the 2003 World Uranium Weapons Conference held in Hamburg, serving as a comprehensive repository for activists and scientists dedicated to banning depleted uranium (DU) ammunition. The text organizes a vast collection of multimedia evidence, including audio speeches, research papers, and technical presentations that examine the long-term health crises and genetic damage linked to these radioactive weapons . Central to the source’s purpose is a call for independent scientific inquiry, arguing that official government data is often compromised by the interests of the nuclear lobby. By cataloging the contributions of veterans, doctors, and legal experts, the archive frames the use of uranium in modern warfare as a violation of international law and a threat to future generations. The documentation ultimately strives to build a unified global movement to classify these materials as illegal weapons of mass destruction.

❁ World Uranium Weapons Conference 2003 ⚛ ⚛ ⚛ Leuren Moret Global Nuclear Coverup ⚛ ⚛ ⚛ Laurens Battis 5.45MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Resolution(s)

DU/Uranium Weapons Conference, Hamburg, Germany Adopted October 19, 2003

Resolution No. 1 ~ ICRP Risk Model

Conferenceresolution1 71.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This resolution documents a collective refusal to accept current safety standards regarding internal radiation exposure, specifically arguing that the ICRP Risk Model fails to account for the intense, localized cellular damage caused by inhaling or ingesting depleted uranium particles. The authors contend that these microscopic hazards bypass traditional dose averages by traveling through the lymphatic system, potentially leading to widespread cancers and fetal abnormalities. To address these dangers, the text calls for the establishment of an independent “free university” and a specialized commission dedicated to researching environmental toxins without the influence of military or corporate funding. Ultimately, the document serves as a scientific and political manifesto demanding a new paradigm for assessing health risks associated with modern warfare and industrial pollutants.

Resolution No. 2 (Final Draft Oct. 25th, 2003) ~ Scientist’s Communiqué

Conferenceresolution2 79.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This resolution presents a scientific consensus arguing that uranium-based weaponry creates a unique, long-term environmental hazard by producing microscopic ceramic particles upon impact. These tiny oxides are highly mobile, capable of traveling vast distances and persisting for years, which leads to internal radiation exposure through inhalation long after a conflict ends. The authors contend that current safety models are dangerously flawed because they fail to account for how these concentrated particles cause localized tissue damage and bind directly to DNA. Ultimately, the document links this contamination to a significant rise in cancers and genetic defects among both civilian populations and military veterans, calling for a radical reassessment of the risks associated with depleted uranium.

Resolution No. 3 ~ Need for Comprehensive Screening in Contaminated Areas

Conferenceresolution3 67.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This formal resolution demands immediate and transparent scientific investigations into the environmental and biological impact of depleted uranium weapons used in Iraq and Afghanistan. The document asserts that global organizations like the WHO must conduct comprehensive ecological screening and medical testing while ensuring their findings remain free from political interference or censorship by other agencies. Beyond data collection, the text emphasizes a moral obligation to provide specialized medical treatment and long-term health monitoring for populations suffering from radiation-related ailments. Ultimately, the resolution seeks to establish institutional accountability for the humanitarian crises following modern warfare.

Leuren Moret’s “ Radiation Around the World ” Page (Last Documented Dates: Sept. 10th - 24th, 2016)

Recovered via the Internet Archive: https://web.archive.org/web/20181228180737/http://www.leurenmoret.info/waves/radiation-around-the-nation/index.html

Leuren Moret Interview /w Dr. Winn Parker on Health Side-Effects of Nanoparticles: https://www.amfir.com/AmFirstInst/Transcripts/Moret,_Leuran/2009-2011/Leuren_Moret_2008-02-03_Dr._Winn_Parker_interview.html

⚛ Radiation Around The Nation ⚛ ⚛ ⚛ ⚛ Leuren Moret Global Nuclear Coverup ⚛ ⚛ ⚛ Laurens Battis 15MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Health Consequences of the Nuclear & Industrial Cartel

Since the dawn of the atomic age in 1945, humanity has been subjected to a continuous, covert global nuclear war. The clinical reality is brutal: you are a biological filter in a contaminated environment. The air you breathe, the water you drink, and the food you ingest are conveyor belts for ionizing nanoparticles that systematically mutate, sterilize, and dismantle the human species.

The regulatory apparatus and the medical establishment exist solely to protect the nuclear cartel and its pharmaceutical accomplices. While they “dilute the data” to hide the mounting bodies, Leuren Moret’s explosive scientific extractions lay bare the unvarnished pathology of a dying species:

In-Utero Execution: Baby Teeth as Biological Dosimeters

The most vulnerable target of the nuclear state is the developing fetus in the mother’s womb. Because radionuclides like Strontium-90 chemically mimic calcium, the maternal body draws them directly into the skeletal structure of the developing embryo.

The Living Record: Moret and her colleagues collected over 6,000 baby teeth from children around nuclear power plants in the United States, Britain, and Japan. The data is shocking: radiation levels in children’s teeth are higher now than they were during the height of atmospheric bomb testing .

The Lifetime Sentence: The teeth act as a permanent, physical dosimeter inside the unborn baby. What happens in the uterus determines the health history of that child for the rest of their life. Exposure to low levels of ionizing radiation in utero during atmospheric testing resulted in an estimated one million excess infant deaths in the United States alone.

High and Low Birth Weight Anomalies: Global depleted uranium (DU) pollution has triggered an epidemic of low birth weight babies (under 5.5 pounds). These children survive but are condemned to a lifetime of diabetes, learning disabilities, obesity, and heart defects. Conversely, mothers exposed to radiation are giving birth to bloated, high birth weight babies weighing 14 to 15 pounds due to radiation-induced gestational diabetes—infants born structurally compromised and sick.

The 100-Mile Radius of Death: Breast Cancer and Autopsies

The geography of cancer deaths maps perfectly to the locations of nuclear power plants, processing facilities, and weapons laboratories.

The Breast Cancer Clusters: An extraction of public Centers for Disease Control (CDC) maps reveals that two-thirds of all breast cancer deaths in the United States occurred within a 100-mile radius of nuclear reactors. Single reactors can contaminate entire states.

The Hunters Point Terminality: At the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco, where a secret Navy Radiation Research Lab operated, the local community has been decimated. The coroner and mortician for San Francisco County delivered the ultimate forensic confirmation: every single person autopsied from Hunters Point had cancer in their bodies , regardless of their official cause of death.

Chernobyl’s Legacy: The 1986 Chernobyl disaster released massive plumes of fresh fission products, causing highly concentrated breast cancer clusters globally wherever the fallout was rained out of the sky.

The Endocrine Slaughter: The Diabetes and Autism Epidemics

Diseases that were practically non-existent or exceptionally rare before the atomic age began in 1945 have now become global pandemics.

The Diabetes Pandemic: Diabetes was a rare disease before 1945. Today, it is an engineered global crisis. The highest rates of diabetes in the United States are found along the Gulf Coast because weaponized uranium from Middle Eastern wars is swept into the Atlantic, incorporated into hurricanes, and rained directly into coastal communities.

The Uranyl Ion Mechanism: Inside the body, the Uranyl ion (UO 2 ++ ) binds directly to the phosphate backbone of human DNA. When combined with municipal water treatment chemicals like chloramine and bromine haloacetic/iodoacetic acids, it creates a highly reactive “conversation factor”. This chemical-radiological hybrid targets the pancreas, structurally destroying insulin production and driving the global explosion of Type I diabetes.

The Rain Shadow of Autism: Autism is not a mystery of modern psychiatry; it is a footprint of radioactive precipitation. The highest autism rates in Washington, Oregon, and California align perfectly with areas downwind of nuclear facilities (such as the Idaho Nuclear Engineering Lab, Hanford, and Humboldt) where rainfall and snowout are the highest.

Genotoxicity and the Sterilization of the Species

Radionuclides do not merely kill the living; they permanently erase the future.

Estrogen Mimicry: Uranium acts as a potent estrogen and hormone disruptor. In the Columbia River, exposure of male fish to Hanford’s releases has feminized the wildlife, turning male reproductive systems into eggs. Freshwater otters are suffering from mutated, stunted penis bones (baculums), rendering them unable to reproduce.

The Global Sperm Crash: This hormone disruption is actively sterilizing the human race. In 1985, 80% of human sperm globally was clinically normal. Today, that ratio has completely reversed: 80% of global sperm presents severe, irreversible DNA damage , and only 20% is normal. Israeli military testing on its own borders has caused such a catastrophic drop in sperm counts (a 40% decline in a single decade) that peer-reviewed projections warned that by 2020, the local population would lose its capacity to naturally reproduce .

The Sterilization of Unborn Girls: Radioactive hydrogen (Tritium) leaking from facilities like the Waste Isolation Pilot Project (WIPP) in New Mexico attaches to protein in the body, where it permanently sterilizes unborn baby girls by destroying their fertile eggs while they are still in the womb.

Mind Scrambling: Mentation, IQ Drops, and SAT Decline

The nuclear cartel has directly attacked the cognitive capacity of the global population, transforming communities into docile, brain-damaged livestock.

The 12% Cognitive Drop: Prior to 1945, Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) scores in the United States were stable. Following the detonation of 250 atmospheric nuclear weapons at the Nevada test site, children born exposed to peak fallout in 1963 suffered a permanent 12% to 12.5% decline in SAT verbal scores . These scores never recovered because low-level, continuous emissions from commercial nuclear power plants permanently replaced the fallout of atmospheric testing.

Planetary Dementia: Radioactive exposures alter neuronal structures, destroy synaptic connections, and damage mitochondrial DNA. This has resulted in exponential surges in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Lou Gehrig’s (ALS). In territories contaminated by Chernobyl (such as Kosovo and Serbia), the average IQ of the population has dropped by a staggering 10 points compared to the rest of Europe.

The World Capital of Mental Illness: The World Health Organization’s global mental health survey revealed that the United States—the most heavily nuked nation on Earth with over 1,300 bomb tests—has the highest rate of mental illness in the world, with over 26.3% of the population clinically diagnosed. Nigeria, devoid of nuclear reactors and weapons testing, has the lowest rate at just 4.7%.

The 55% Disabled Army: Gulf War Syndrome

The introduction of depleted uranium and fourth-generation nuclear weapons to the battlefield since 1990 has turned the modern military into a biologically broken force.

After World War II (conventional weapons), the medical disability rate of returning US soldiers was 5%.

After Vietnam (Agent Orange exposure), the disability rate was 10%.

Since the introduction of uranium weapons in 1990, the medical disability rate of returning soldiers has skyrocketed to over 55%. Over two million US veterans are now medically disabled, discarded to die homeless on the streets. Inhaled DU nanoparticles migrate to the brain, heart, and musculoskeletal system, causing a systemic, agonizing breakdown of the entire biological mechanism.

When the State deliberately diverts radioactive milk from leaking reactors into low-income Black and Hispanic neighborhoods to “dilute the data” of their nuclear program, and when your children’s baby teeth contain higher levels of radioactive poison than during the height of the Cold War, can you truly afford to believe the public health agencies that tell you the water is safe to drink and the air is safe to breathe?

More by Leuren Moret

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Leuren Moret’s Website (Internet Archive): https://web.archive.org/web/20181228180727/http://www.leurenmoret.info/index.html

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

Urban’s Notes on Leuren Moret

Imgur Words & Terms Album on Tectonic Warfare: https://imgur.com/a/tectonic-warfare-leuren-moret-falMM4F

Leuren Moret: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/leuren-moret.html

Tectonic Warfare: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/tectonic-warfare.html

Additional Posts

Leuren Moret Two Part Presentation on the Fukushima Disaster Part I - https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/fukushima-coverup-1?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web Part II - https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/fukushima-coverup-2?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/nuclear-kabuki-moret?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/leuren-moret-idnow?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/trump-jesuit-agent?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/jade-helm-lm?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/leuren-moret-ukrainian-wikileaks?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/owr-handoffs-and-considerations?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/leuren-moret-dew?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

More on Leuren Moret’s Credentials