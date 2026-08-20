Radiation Around the Nation (Leuren Moret’s Website Archives): https://web.archive.org/web/20190109171643/http://www.leurenmoret.info/waves/radiation-around-the-nation/index.html

Radioactive Cattle Teeth: https://web.archive.org/web/20181228183850/http://www.leurenmoret.info/waves/radioactive-cattle-teeth.html

Leuren Moret: “We have an abundant amount of health data”

Fukushima Disaster

Part One is an overview of events and Part Two deals with specifically health side-effects and findings regarding the fallout

Leuren Moret Appears on KITV (Late-2000s)

Leuren Moret /w Michael Ihara ~ Deadly Rain & Radioactive Plume(s) Over Continental US & Hawaii (2011)

Leuren Moret & Dr. Winn Parker (Feb. 03, 2008)

Interview Transcripts

(Unfortunately I can’t find the audio version, just the written transcripts)

Dr. Winn Parker and geoscientist Leuren Moret outline a vast depopulation agenda coordinated by a global ruling elite. The dialogue connects diverse phenomena (such as depleted uranium (DU) nanoparticles, fluoridated water, and chemtrails) proposing that these are not isolated environmental issues but deliberate tools for biological and social control. A central theme is the emergence of nanotechnology, specifically carbon nanotubes, which the speakers claim act as antennas within the human body to disrupt information flow at the cellular level and facilitate remote manipulation via satellite. Ultimately, the text serves as a whistleblower platform intended to expose a “demonic” conspiracy to reduce the world’s population and consolidate power through the systemic poisoning of food and water supplies.

Meet the Nanoparticle: The Invisible Catalyst

In the specialized field of bio-nanotechnology, the primary rule is that size dictates behavior. When we speak of nanoparticles, we are describing matter that has been reduced to less than a tenth of a micron in diameter. In the context of high-temperature depleted uranium (DU), these particles are not mere dust; they are engineered into specific physical forms: round, hollow spheres often likened to “Christmas Tree balls.”

These spheres are uniquely dangerous because they represent a transition in physics. At this scale, the massive surface-to-volume ratio means that a significant percentage of the particle’s atoms are located on its surface, rather than tucked away in its core. This creates a state where “free” electrons are constantly available to react with the surrounding environment, turning a stable metal into a highly reactive biological intruder.

The Rules of Quantum Mechanics At the nano-scale, particles cease to follow the predictable laws of classical physics and begin to operate under the Rules of Quantum Mechanics. Because the surface area is so vast compared to the tiny volume, the particle becomes hyper-reactive. This allows it to bypass standard chemical limitations and act as a non-specific catalyst, triggering or disrupting reactions at random within the human body.

These tiny, reactive spheres begin their journey not in the gut or on the skin, but in the very air we breathe.

The First Gateway: From Atmosphere to Airway

The creation of these particles occurs during the high-temperature combustion of depleted uranium, reaching staggering temperatures between 3,000 and 5,000 degrees centigrade. This heat transforms dense uranium metal into ceramic oxides. While natural uranium is heavy and settles quickly, these ceramic nanoparticles are light enough to stay airborne indefinitely.

This permanent suspension is driven by Brownian Motion, a phenomenon where the constant vibration of air molecules provides enough kinetic energy to keep the nanoparticles from falling. Consequently, these ceramic oxides circulate the globe within weeks, entering the respiratory tract of anyone in their path.

Once inhaled, the body’s internal barriers (specifically the delicate tissues of the lungs) become the next line of defense in a high-stakes cellular battle.

Crossing the Blood-Lung Barrier

The human lung is a masterpiece of gas exchange, but its thin membranes are defenseless against nano-scale intruders. Because these ceramic “Christmas Tree balls” are so small and light, they bypass the mucosal filters of the upper airway and settle deep in the alveoli.

The sequence of infiltration is rapid and systemic:

Inhalation: Nanoparticles are drawn into the deepest recesses of the lungs. Barrier Penetration: Statistically, 70% of these inhaled nanoparticles successfully cross the blood-lung barrier. Bloodstream Entry: Once through, they are immediately swept into the circulatory system. Lipid Transport: The particles are picked up by cholesterol and lipids, the body’s natural fatty transport molecules.

By hitchhiking on these lipids, the nanoparticle gains a “backstage pass” to the entire body, moving effortlessly toward the final destination: the cell wall.

Cellular Invasion: Reaching the Nucleus

Equipped with a “stolen key” (the lipids that the cell normally identifies as fuel or messengers) the nanoparticle “knocks” on the cell’s door and is granted entry. Once inside the cellular fluid, these intruders do not remain dormant. They exhibit a specific, targeted migration toward the nucleus, the “brain” of the cell.

The timeline for this invasion is startling. According to research published in Nature Nanotechnology, these particles can penetrate the nucleus and reach the DNA within 48 hours of exposure.

The Target is the Nucleus The nucleus is the most critical destination because it houses the genetic blueprint of the organism. When a nanoparticle reaches this command center, it is no longer just a “poison”; it becomes a physical and radioactive presence sitting directly against the DNA, where it can cause irreparable genetic signaling errors.

As we look closer, we see that the real danger lies in how this presence interferes with the fundamental language of life.

Disrupting the “Syncopated Dance” of Information

Life is made possible by a “syncopated dance”—a highly coordinated and timed flow of information between millions of cells. This dance is maintained by specific “on/off” switches: enzymes and catalysts that ensure chemical reactions happen in the correct sequence. The DU nanoparticle acts as a “non-specific” version of these switches, turning biological processes on or off at the wrong time.

The Three Modes of Cellular Disruption:

Information Flow: The particle acts as a “communication jammer,” breaking the coordination required for cells to function as a unit.

Catalyst Mimicry: By acting as a “fake” enzyme, the particle disrupts the specific signals of small molecules and hormones, such as insulin.

DNA Proximity: The particle’s physical presence in the nucleus places toxic and radioactive stress directly on the gene sequences.

This interference transforms the body’s internal harmony into a state of micro-chaos.

From Micro-Chaos to Macro-Disease

When the “syncopated dance” of the cells is broken, the results manifest as systemic failure. The disruption of information flow leads to the collapse of the body’s major regulatory systems, particularly the endocrine, neurological, and neuromuscular systems.

While the public often views cancer as the primary threat of radiation, the source material clarifies that cancer is merely a small part of a much broader health crisis.

Warning: The Tip of the Iceberg Cancer typically represents the lowest rate of increase following exposure. The “bulk of the iceberg” is a global epidemic of systemic failures where the body’s communication has broken down. Key outcomes include:

Endocrine Failure: Resulting in the global spike of Type 1 Diabetes.

Neurological Decay: Conditions like Alzheimer’s Disease.

Neuromuscular Failure: Diseases such as Lou Gehrig’s (ALS) and Hypertension.

Understanding these microscopic interactions is the first step in addressing the life-and-death public health issues of the modern age.

Summary of Insights

To master the mechanics of bio-nanotechnology and toxicity, keep these three pillars in mind:

Size Changes the Physics: Nanoparticles follow Quantum Mechanics. Their high surface-to-volume ratio means they possess “free” electrons that make them hyper-reactive compared to bulk metals. Inhalation is an Express Path: Once inhaled, 70% of these particles enter the blood, and they can infiltrate the cell nucleus and DNA within 48 hours. Toxicity is a Communication Breakdown: The ultimate target of these intruders is Information Flow. By acting as non-specific catalysts, they disrupt the “syncopated dance” of enzymes that allows the body to maintain life.

I’m Starting to Wonder if This Wasn’t a Joke? These People ARE THAT SICK

"Prince Philip’s ancestor Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, whose great-grandfather Ernst II of Saxe-Gotha-Altenburg gave refuge to Adam Weishaupt, founder of the Illuminati." https://ordoabchao.ca/articles/strange-case-prince-philip

"Prince Philip at his sister Cecile’s funeral in Nazi Germany in 1937. Philip is flanked by grieving relatives, all wearing distinctive Nazi uniforms. One is clad in the uniform of the Brownshirts; another wears full SS regalia."

More by Leuren Moret

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Leuren Moret’s Website (Internet Archive): https://web.archive.org/web/20181228180727/http://www.leurenmoret.info/index.html

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

Urban’s Notes on Leuren Moret

Imgur Words & Terms Album on Tectonic Warfare: https://imgur.com/a/tectonic-warfare-leuren-moret-falMM4F

Leuren Moret: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/leuren-moret.html

Tectonic Warfare: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/tectonic-warfare.html

Additional Posts

Leuren Moret Two Part Presentation on the Fukushima Disaster Part I - https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/fukushima-coverup-1?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web Part II - https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/fukushima-coverup-2?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/nuclear-kabuki-moret?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/leuren-moret-idnow?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/trump-jesuit-agent?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/jade-helm-lm?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/leuren-moret-ukrainian-wikileaks?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/owr-handoffs-and-considerations?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/leuren-moret-dew?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

More on Leuren Moret’s Credentials