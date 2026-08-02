Tonight we will explore the research of Dr. W. Ross Adey, who demonstrated how extremely low frequency (ELF) pulses combined with high-frequency microwave carrier waves can bypass the body’s natural shielding. This phenomenon, known as calcium efflux , disrupts cellular signaling and can actually induce specific behavioral states ranging from docility to severe irritability.

Imagine looking at this and thinking “wow this looks like UTOPIA”

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In this episode, we also unpack the rise of “cognitive twins” in 6G networks, a system designed to simulate human behavior and make inferential decisions based on evolving cognitive states. Furthermore, we discuss edge computing, where AI is embedded directly into your physical environment to process behavioral data at the exact point of extraction. We uncover how energy harvesting powers batteryless nanoscale networks using body heat, muscle movements, and piezoelectric materials. Finally, we expose how AI chatterbots like ALICE and TAMI are used for psychological manipulation, trauma-based programming, and reflexive control across the internet.

Common Telemetry Measurement Modalities

“Beyond digital twins: The rise of cognitive twins in 6G and beyond wireless systems” (Ian F. Akyildiz Tugçe Bilen, Published June 2nd, 2026) ~ https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL7.ISSUE2-2026-A14-PDF-E.pdf

The Beast System hoovers up every conceivable scrap of biological and cognitive metadata to build a Digital Twin for real-time modeling and manipulation.

Neurological & Cognitive (Neural Firewall Breach): EEG & Brainwaves: Remote monitoring of alpha, beta, theta, and delta rhythms.

Evoked Potentials: Specifically the 3.50 Hz, 5 milliwatt spike used to decode visual observations and private thoughts onto NSA monitors.

Synthetic Telepathy (V2K): Real-time monitoring of “inner voice” and sub-vocal muscle movements of the jaw.

States of Consciousness: Tracking sleep cycles (REM vs. slow-wave) to time shocks and acoustic attacks. Vital Physiology (Intimate Metadata): Hemodynamics: Continuous blood pressure, heart rate (ECG), and arterial pulsatility.

Biochemistry: Real-time monitoring of blood pH, blood sugar (glucose), lactate levels, and ion concentrations (Na + , K + , Ca 2+ ).

Metabolic Output: Body temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), and respiration rates. Kinetic & Biomechanical (The Movement Signature): Gait Recognition: Identifying individuals with >97% accuracy based on walking patterns extracted from piezoelectric insoles.

Limb & Joint Kinematics: 3D motion capture of finger, wrist, and limb orientation via MEMS accelerometers and gyroscopes. Spatial & Environmental: Absolute Location: GPS/RFID coordinates accurate to within meters, tracked by Navstar or OriginGPS foot implants.

Presence Detection: Using infrared and CO2 sensors to monitor exhaled breath and room occupancy.

Measurements as Human Husbandry Tools

A Basic Feedback Loop - Test-Operate-Test-Exit - From “Plans and the Structure of Behavior” https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/quantum/structure-of-behavior.html

The “Directory of Human Husbandry” exposes how these measurements are used to automate the management of the human herd.

Parasitic Power Plant: Harvesting technologies (PEEH, TEEH) transform human metabolic and kinetic output into the power source for the very grid that monitors them. Life itself—breathing and moving—sustains the “Perpetual Engine” of surveillance.

Biometric Feedback Loops: Real-time data feeds into Augmented Cognition (AugCog) systems. The network monitors the subject’s emotional state (GSR) and automatically adjusts “mitigation” (punishment or reward stimuli) to maintain a docile, “compliant” (yellow) or “reformable” (blue) status.

The “Mosquito Bite” Extraction: Telemetry of blood sugar and pH allows the Scalar Matrix to fine-tune the “energy draw” (breath/loosh harvesting). By keeping the extraction just at the “threshold of awareness,” the organic vessel does not trigger a fatal inflammatory shock, allowing for prolonged exploitation.

Control Tactics: Help vs. Hinderance

Telemetry measurements are the vital feedback for Reflexive Control and Operant Conditioning.

Enabling Tactics (Enable Collection of Good Telemetry Data):

Hyper-Game Theory Attacks: Measurements of a TI’s every move allow quantum computers to run “IF & THEN” scenarios. Every action is anticipated and met with an automated counter-attack.

Trauma-Based Mind Control: Constant monitoring of pain levels (return data signals) ensures the torture stays at “peak nociceptor activation” without causing immediate death or visible marks.

Electronic Isolation: Detecting a target’s attempt to record evidence triggers “electronic suppression,” remotely zapping Wi-Fi, computers, and phone calls.

Hinderance Factors :

Detection Meters: TIs who use CC308+ or RF meters can “expose the invisible” by recording the specific frequencies used for the assault, creating a forensic record that hinders the “perfect crime”.

Conscious Awareness: If a subject detects the AI workings and consciously observes their own thoughts, the psychotronic system may “stop for a while” to avoid detection, forcing a reset of the conditioning protocol.

Signal Fading & Interference: Environmental noise and the “dispersive nature” of human tissue can degrade signal representation, occasionally allowing a target a window of recovery.

Recommended: Psinergy3 Manual

Previous Episodes

Additional Resources on Human Husbandry

Urban’s Notes on Scalar Matrix Torture & Targeted Individuals: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/mahanism/scalar-torture.html

Internet Archive Lists:

Urban’s Resource(s):

Imgur Albums (Words & Terms)

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