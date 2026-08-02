Tonight we will explore the research of Dr. W. Ross Adey, who demonstrated how extremely low frequency (ELF) pulses combined with high-frequency microwave carrier waves can bypass the body’s natural shielding. This phenomenon, known as calcium efflux, disrupts cellular signaling and can actually induce specific behavioral states ranging from docility to severe irritability.
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In this episode, we also unpack the rise of “cognitive twins1” in 6G networks2, a system designed to simulate human behavior and make inferential decisions based on evolving cognitive states. Furthermore, we discuss edge computing, where AI is embedded directly into your physical environment to process behavioral data at the exact point of extraction. We uncover how energy harvesting powers batteryless nanoscale networks using body heat, muscle movements, and piezoelectric materials. Finally, we expose how AI chatterbots like ALICE and TAMI are used for psychological manipulation, trauma-based programming, and reflexive control across the internet.
Common Telemetry Measurement Modalities
The Beast System hoovers up every conceivable scrap of biological and cognitive metadata to build a Digital Twin for real-time modeling and manipulation.
Neurological & Cognitive (Neural Firewall Breach):
EEG & Brainwaves: Remote monitoring of alpha, beta, theta, and delta rhythms.
Evoked Potentials: Specifically the 3.50 Hz, 5 milliwatt spike used to decode visual observations and private thoughts onto NSA monitors.
Synthetic Telepathy (V2K): Real-time monitoring of “inner voice” and sub-vocal muscle movements of the jaw.
States of Consciousness: Tracking sleep cycles (REM vs. slow-wave) to time shocks and acoustic attacks.
Vital Physiology (Intimate Metadata):
Hemodynamics: Continuous blood pressure, heart rate (ECG), and arterial pulsatility.
Biochemistry: Real-time monitoring of blood pH, blood sugar (glucose), lactate levels, and ion concentrations (Na+, K+, Ca2+).
Metabolic Output: Body temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and respiration rates.
Kinetic & Biomechanical (The Movement Signature):
Gait Recognition: Identifying individuals with >97% accuracy based on walking patterns extracted from piezoelectric insoles.
Limb & Joint Kinematics: 3D motion capture of finger, wrist, and limb orientation via MEMS accelerometers and gyroscopes.
Spatial & Environmental:
Absolute Location: GPS/RFID coordinates accurate to within meters, tracked by Navstar or OriginGPS foot implants.
Presence Detection: Using infrared and CO2 sensors to monitor exhaled breath and room occupancy.
Measurements as Human Husbandry Tools
The “Directory of Human Husbandry” exposes how these measurements are used to automate the management of the human herd.
Parasitic Power Plant: Harvesting technologies (PEEH, TEEH) transform human metabolic and kinetic output into the power source for the very grid that monitors them. Life itself—breathing and moving—sustains the “Perpetual Engine” of surveillance.
Biometric Feedback Loops: Real-time data feeds into Augmented Cognition (AugCog) systems. The network monitors the subject’s emotional state (GSR) and automatically adjusts “mitigation” (punishment or reward stimuli) to maintain a docile, “compliant” (yellow) or “reformable” (blue) status.
The “Mosquito Bite” Extraction: Telemetry of blood sugar and pH allows the Scalar Matrix to fine-tune the “energy draw” (breath/loosh harvesting). By keeping the extraction just at the “threshold of awareness,” the organic vessel does not trigger a fatal inflammatory shock, allowing for prolonged exploitation.
Control Tactics: Help vs. Hinderance
Telemetry measurements are the vital feedback for Reflexive Control and Operant Conditioning.
Enabling Tactics (Enable Collection of Good Telemetry Data):
Hyper-Game Theory Attacks: Measurements of a TI’s every move allow quantum computers to run “IF & THEN” scenarios. Every action is anticipated and met with an automated counter-attack.
Trauma-Based Mind Control: Constant monitoring of pain levels (return data signals) ensures the torture stays at “peak nociceptor activation” without causing immediate death or visible marks.
Electronic Isolation: Detecting a target’s attempt to record evidence triggers “electronic suppression,” remotely zapping Wi-Fi, computers, and phone calls.
Hinderance Factors:
Detection Meters: TIs who use CC308+ or RF meters can “expose the invisible” by recording the specific frequencies used for the assault, creating a forensic record that hinders the “perfect crime”.
Conscious Awareness: If a subject detects the AI workings and consciously observes their own thoughts, the psychotronic system may “stop for a while” to avoid detection, forcing a reset of the conditioning protocol.
Signal Fading & Interference: Environmental noise and the “dispersive nature” of human tissue can degrade signal representation, occasionally allowing a target a window of recovery.
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Remote Brain Telemetry (Adey): https://archive.org/details/adey-remote-brain-telemetry
“Blockchain Based Delay and Energy Harvest Aware Healthcare Monitoring System in WBAN Environment” (Helen Sharmila Anbarasan; Jaisankar Natarajan, 2022)
“An Adaptive Energy Efficient MAC Protocol for RF 1 Energy Harvesting WBANs” (Juncheng Hu, Gaochao Xu, Liang Hu, Shujing Li, Yang Xing, 2023)
“Cooperative Energy Harvesting-Adaptive MAC Protocol for WBANs” (2015)
Beam Steering Technology: https://grokipedia.com/page/Beam_steering
Terahertz https://grokipedia.com/page/Terahertz
Terahertz Radiation: https://grokipedia.com/page/Terahertz_radiation
Previous Episodes
A Retrospective on the Occult Implications & Connections of Technology - Preternatural Influence
🎧📑Introduction to the 4D Targeting Program in Present-Day United States of America [Stephen Bouffard]
Additional Resources on Human Husbandry
Urban’s Notes on Scalar Matrix Torture & Targeted Individuals: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/mahanism/scalar-torture.html
Internet Archive Lists:
Urban’s Resource(s):
Human Husbandry Resources Page (Free Resources)
Imgur Albums (Words & Terms)
Thank you Roustabout Writer, Targeted individuals Korea, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Stream Begins
00:07:30 Introduction and Guest Host Urban
00:11:54 Telemetry and Measurement Fundamentals
00:21:19 EM Waves and the Human Brain
00:33:18 Calcium Efflux and Confusion Weaponry
00:44:21 The Rise of Cognitive Twins in 6G
00:54:47 Edge Computing and Embedded AI
01:07:51 Energy Harvesting and Batteryless Networks
01:15:14 Reflexive Control and Operant Conditioning
01:21:12 ALICE, TAMI, and Chatbot Psyops
01:28:50 Summary and Final Thoughts
“Beyond digital twins: The rise of cognitive twins in 6G and beyond wireless systems” (Ian F. Akyildiz Tugçe Bilen, Published June 2nd, 2026) ~ https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL7.ISSUE2-2026-A14-PDF-E.pdf
Urban Odyssey Reads ”6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems” White Paper ~ https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/6g-whitepaper.html