The Islamic Connection to Catholicism | Total Onslaught Ep. 16 | Prof. Walter Veith

This lecture, “The Islamic Connection,” explores a provocative thesis: that Islam and Catholicism are not rivals, but two faces of the same central organization, seated in Rome. The speaker alleges that Islam itself was created by the Roman Catholic Church as a “front organization” to solve a problem: the existence of “true Christianity” in the Middle East (which Rome sought to eradicate ).

In this deep dive, we investigate claims from the lecture that:

Muhammad’s wife, Khadija, was a “Roman Catholic nun” from a convent, and her cousin was Roman Catholic.

The pre-Islamic deity “Allah” is linked to the Babylonian Baal , a symbol (moon and star) also used by Catholicism in the monstrance.

Catholic cathedrals and mosques are built side-by-side and on ancient pagan holy sites.

Highest-level Freemasons (Shriners) swear an oath to Allah and place the Koran, not the Bible, on their altar.

The Koran and Gnostic Catholic insiders share the same doctrine: that Jesus did not die on the cross.

The ultimate goal is a final synthesis —a one-world religion based on Marian devotion —uniting Catholicism, Islam, and “deceived” Protestants.

This lecture presents a controversial historical and theological argument, ultimately calling for believers to “come out” of what it describes as a unified Babylonian system.

Timestamps

00:00:00 The Islamic Connection: An Inner Circle? 00:05:38 The Alleged Catholic Origin of Islam 00:07:15 Unveiling ‘Allah’: A Link to Babylonian Baal? 00:10:21 The Monstrance & The Moon: Shared Pagan Symbols 00:20:05 Side-by-Side: Mosques, Cathedrals & Shared Symbols 00:32:55 Rome’s “Front Organization” to Destroy Christianity 00:45:02 The 33rd Degree: When Shriners Swear to Allah 01:05:03 The Marian Bridge: Uniting Rome and Islam 01:11:32 The Koran’s Denial of the Cross 01:27:14 The Final Synthesis & The Call to “Come Out”

