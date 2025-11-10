Urban Odyssey

The Islamic Connection to Catholicism | Total Onslaught Ep. 16 | Prof. Walter Veith

One of my viewers on YouTube recommended this lecture to me, so I thought I would share it. This is the 16th Lecture in the "Total Onslaught" series by Prof. Walter Veith
Nov 10, 2025

This lecture, “The Islamic Connection,” explores a provocative thesis: that Islam and Catholicism are not rivals, but two faces of the same central organization, seated in Rome. The speaker alleges that Islam itself was created by the Roman Catholic Church as a “front organization” to solve a problem: the existence of “true Christianity” in the Middle East (which Rome sought to eradicate ).

In this deep dive, we investigate claims from the lecture that:

  • Muhammad’s wife, Khadija, was a “Roman Catholic nun” from a convent, and her cousin was Roman Catholic.

  • The pre-Islamic deity “Allah” is linked to the Babylonian Baal , a symbol (moon and star) also used by Catholicism in the monstrance.

  • Catholic cathedrals and mosques are built side-by-side and on ancient pagan holy sites.

  • Highest-level Freemasons (Shriners) swear an oath to Allah and place the Koran, not the Bible, on their altar.

  • The Koran and Gnostic Catholic insiders share the same doctrine: that Jesus did not die on the cross.

  • The ultimate goal is a final synthesis —a one-world religion based on Marian devotion —uniting Catholicism, Islam, and “deceived” Protestants.

This lecture presents a controversial historical and theological argument, ultimately calling for believers to “come out” of what it describes as a unified Babylonian system.

Timestamps

00:00:00 The Islamic Connection: An Inner Circle? 
00:05:38 The Alleged Catholic Origin of Islam 
00:07:15 Unveiling ‘Allah’: A Link to Babylonian Baal? 
00:10:21 The Monstrance & The Moon: Shared Pagan Symbols 
00:20:05 Side-by-Side: Mosques, Cathedrals & Shared Symbols 
00:32:55 Rome’s “Front Organization” to Destroy Christianity 
00:45:02 The 33rd Degree: When Shriners Swear to Allah 
01:05:03 The Marian Bridge: Uniting Rome and Islam 
01:11:32 The Koran’s Denial of the Cross 
01:27:14 The Final Synthesis & The Call to “Come Out”

Professor Walter Veith’s Links

You can watch / download the full lecture series “Rekindling the Reformation” on Archive: https://archive.org/details/rekindling-the-reformation-walter-veith-series

Professor Veith’s Homepage: https://clashofminds.com

Free Download Links from Prof. Veith

Series

YouTube Playlists

The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola: The Basis for All Modern Mind Control | Jesuits & the Counter-Reformation (1/2) | Professor Walter Veith

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 5
Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Pt. 2: The Spiritual Exercises of Loyola [Prof. Walter Veith]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 7
Urban’s Presentation: https://jesuits.officialurban.com

The Complete History of the Reformation (All 16 Volumes in One)

18.8MB ∙ PDF file

The History of Protestantism - James A. Wylie

11.7MB ∙ PDF file

Urban's Compendium
Jesuitism is 100% ANTI-DEMOCRACY
See Also…
a month ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Jesuit World Order: Sun Tzu's Art of War & The Coming Global Deception (Walter Veith)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 17
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 2
🤠Cause Before Symptom

Ignatian Spirituality - Cause Before Symptom /w Urban [7/17/25]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 17
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

The SECRET Instructions of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 13
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola (The Jesuit Method)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 16
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

World Revolution: Fire in the Minds of Men + The French Revolution [Nesta Webster]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 4
Discussion about this video

User's avatar
