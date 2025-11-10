The Islamic Connection to Catholicism | Total Onslaught Ep. 16 | Prof. Walter Veith

This lecture, “The Islamic Connection,” explores a provocative thesis: that Islam and Catholicism are not rivals, but two faces of the same central organization, seated in Rome. The speaker alleges that Islam itself was created by the Roman Catholic Church as a “front organization” to solve a problem: the existence of “true Christianity” in the Middle East (which Rome sought to eradicate ).
In this deep dive, we investigate claims from the lecture that:
Muhammad’s wife, Khadija, was a “Roman Catholic nun” from a convent, and her cousin was Roman Catholic.
The pre-Islamic deity “Allah” is linked to the Babylonian Baal , a symbol (moon and star) also used by Catholicism in the monstrance.
Catholic cathedrals and mosques are built side-by-side and on ancient pagan holy sites.
Highest-level Freemasons (Shriners) swear an oath to Allah and place the Koran, not the Bible, on their altar.
The Koran and Gnostic Catholic insiders share the same doctrine: that Jesus did not die on the cross.
The ultimate goal is a final synthesis —a one-world religion based on Marian devotion —uniting Catholicism, Islam, and “deceived” Protestants.
This lecture presents a controversial historical and theological argument, ultimately calling for believers to “come out” of what it describes as a unified Babylonian system.
Timestamps
00:00:00 The Islamic Connection: An Inner Circle?
00:05:38 The Alleged Catholic Origin of Islam
00:07:15 Unveiling ‘Allah’: A Link to Babylonian Baal?
00:10:21 The Monstrance & The Moon: Shared Pagan Symbols
00:20:05 Side-by-Side: Mosques, Cathedrals & Shared Symbols
00:32:55 Rome’s “Front Organization” to Destroy Christianity
00:45:02 The 33rd Degree: When Shriners Swear to Allah
01:05:03 The Marian Bridge: Uniting Rome and Islam
01:11:32 The Koran’s Denial of the Cross
01:27:14 The Final Synthesis & The Call to “Come Out”
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Professor Walter Veith’s Links
You can watch / download the full lecture series “Rekindling the Reformation” on Archive: https://archive.org/details/rekindling-the-reformation-walter-veith-series
Professor Veith’s Homepage: https://clashofminds.com
Free Download Links from Prof. Veith
Free Documentaries on Prof. Veith’s Website: https://downloads.clashofminds.com/walter-henry-documentaries-mp4-video/
Free E-Books: https://downloads.clashofminds.com/walter-veith-ebooks/
Series
Total Onslaught Series: https://downloads.clashofminds.com/walter-veith-total-onslaught-mp4-video/
Series Landing Page /w YouTube Links: https://clashofminds.com/totalonslaught/
The Whole Truth Series: https://downloads.clashofminds.com/twt-w-mp4/
YouTube Playlists
See Also
The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola: The Basis for All Modern Mind Control | Jesuits & the Counter-Reformation (1/2) | Professor Walter Veith
Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Pt. 2: The Spiritual Exercises of Loyola [Prof. Walter Veith]
Urban’s Presentation: https://jesuits.officialurban.com
The Complete History of the Reformation (All 16 Volumes in One)
18.8MB ∙ PDF file
The History of Protestantism - James A. Wylie
11.7MB ∙ PDF file