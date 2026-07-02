Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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The Beast From The Bottomless Pit: Jewish Freemasonry, Usury & Vatican II Exposed | Evan Sadler, 2022

This is the third and final part of Evan Sadler's lecture series at the Hope International Camp event that took place in the Autumn of 2022. Please also see the included links in the post for more.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jul 02, 2026

Evan Sadler concludes his explosive series on the “Beast from the Bottomless Pit” (Revelation 11:7 / Great Controversy 268) — militant atheism as Jewish Freemasonry driving revolutions, world wars, and the New World Order. From Napoleon & Vienna Congress to Zionist bankers financing both sides, Balfour Declaration, UN as super-government, and the Masonic takeover at Vatican II under John XXIII & Paul VI.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Unpacks usury, Protocols influence, Jesuit conflicts, Jewish emancipation, and the woman (church) riding the beast. Biblical warnings on Israel, olive tree, and the real battle against self.

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Also Recommended: “John the Revelator” 15-Part Series by the Late James Arrabito:

Find all 15 parts here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/john-the-revelator

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No Temple means there’s no possible way to complete the mandated sacrifices and thus, not possible for any Jew to be a legitimate Jew without accepting Jesus.

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For this and the fact that there’s more individual sects and traditions within modern “Judaism” I argue that the common link between Jesuitism, Judaism and other participants in the Luciferian Conspiracy is simply that all are fundamentally occultism / esotericism. I feel that this is the best term because I believe that President John F. Kennedy was correct in identifying secrecy as our enemy.

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The Roles of “Hebrew” and “Jew” in the Eleusinian Mystery Plays

Before reading was accessible for the average person, these high level concepts were transmitted via “passion plays” or drama. No different to how Freemasonry consists heavily of “plays” or “dramas” that are setup to teach and convey these moral and spiritual ideals.

(Also of interest, Near-Death Experiences in Programming see my notes on the Egyptian Afterlife and the Eleusinian Concept of Life)

From “Carlile’s Manual of Freemasonry” and later included in “Occult Theocracy

Freemasonry’s Initiation Ceremony

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LDS Mormon Temple Ceremony

Urban's Compendium
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Source Post…
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19 days ago · 98 likes · 59 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)

Bimbo’s [Freemasonic] Initiation (1932)

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