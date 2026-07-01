The Hidden Hand: Knights Templar, Masons, Jesuits & Jews [Evan Sadler, 2022]

In this powerful 2022 Hope International Camp presentation, Evan Sadler uncovers the “Hidden Hand” behind world events — tracing the Knights Templar, Merovingian Jews, Scottish Rite Freemasonry, and Jesuit Order through history, the Crusades, French Revolution, and Napoleon’s campaigns.
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From biblical Israel and the olive tree to the dream of rebuilding the Temple in Jerusalem, financial control, and the wounding of the beast (papal power) in 1798 — this is a deep dive into alternative history, secret societies, and spiritual warfare.
Watch Part I
Also Recommended:
Zionists & Jesuits Connection
Switzerland, Octogon & Faristocracy
Playlist by HomieLand—Sickurity on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezWNaaDhC-EXTOfhe6RV6Vg
Windows On the World: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHexzqd4oHpraH06gA207SBbr
Swiss Deception: Octogon, The Templars & The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse [Full Documentary]
More Information on the Jesuits
Notes Section on Jesuits: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/jesuits/index.html
The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]
Zoroastrian Bloodlines
James Arrabito (RIP)
The Inroads of Spirituality: Exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy & New Age Deception /w James Arrabito
John The Revelator: An Investigation Into Earth’s Final Destiny (15 Parts)
Find all 15 parts here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/john-the-revelator
Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
Timestamps
00:00:00 - Introduction: Personal Testimony, Illuminati, Bankers & Self as Greatest Enemy
00:08:45 - God's Chosen People: Biblical Israel, Olive Tree & Unbelieving Jews
00:17:30 - Destruction of the Temple, Wrath on Unbelieving Jews & Historical Banking
00:27:15 - Knights Templar, Merovingian Jews & The Crusades Dream of Jerusalem
00:37:00 - Templar Wealth, Usury, Gnosticism & Conflict with Church & State
00:46:40 - Templars to Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Vendetta Against Union of Church & State
00:56:20 - Jesuits Formation, Jewish Origins & Counter-Reformation Tactics
01:06:05 - Freemasons Expel Jesuits, French Revolution & Beast from Bottomless Pit
01:16:00 - Napoleon, Jewish Emancipation & Failed March on Jerusalem
01:25:30 - Aftermath: Vienna Congress, Jesuit Restoration & Ongoing Hidden Hand