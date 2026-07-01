Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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The Hidden Hand: Knights Templar, Masons, Jesuits & Jews [Evan Sadler, 2022]

This is the second lecture by Evan Sadler which was part of the Hope International Camp in the Autumn of 2022 - This episode discusses the Knights Templar, Masons, Jesuits & Jews.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jul 01, 2026

In this powerful 2022 Hope International Camp presentation, Evan Sadler uncovers the “Hidden Hand” behind world events — tracing the Knights Templar, Merovingian Jews, Scottish Rite Freemasonry, and Jesuit Order through history, the Crusades, French Revolution, and Napoleon’s campaigns.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

From biblical Israel and the olive tree to the dream of rebuilding the Temple in Jerusalem, financial control, and the wounding of the beast (papal power) in 1798 — this is a deep dive into alternative history, secret societies, and spiritual warfare.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

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Timestamps

00:00:00 - Introduction: Personal Testimony, Illuminati, Bankers & Self as Greatest Enemy  
00:08:45 - God's Chosen People: Biblical Israel, Olive Tree & Unbelieving Jews  
00:17:30 - Destruction of the Temple, Wrath on Unbelieving Jews & Historical Banking  
00:27:15 - Knights Templar, Merovingian Jews & The Crusades Dream of Jerusalem  
00:37:00 - Templar Wealth, Usury, Gnosticism & Conflict with Church & State  
00:46:40 - Templars to Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Vendetta Against Union of Church & State  
00:56:20 - Jesuits Formation, Jewish Origins & Counter-Reformation Tactics  
01:06:05 - Freemasons Expel Jesuits, French Revolution & Beast from Bottomless Pit  
01:16:00 - Napoleon, Jewish Emancipation & Failed March on Jerusalem  
01:25:30 - Aftermath: Vienna Congress, Jesuit Restoration & Ongoing Hidden Hand

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