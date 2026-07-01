The Hidden Hand: Knights Templar, Masons, Jesuits & Jews [Evan Sadler, 2022]

In this powerful 2022 Hope International Camp presentation, Evan Sadler uncovers the “Hidden Hand” behind world events — tracing the Knights Templar, Merovingian Jews, Scottish Rite Freemasonry, and Jesuit Order through history, the Crusades, French Revolution, and Napoleon’s campaigns.

From biblical Israel and the olive tree to the dream of rebuilding the Temple in Jerusalem, financial control, and the wounding of the beast (papal power) in 1798 — this is a deep dive into alternative history, secret societies, and spiritual warfare.

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Watch Part I

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Words & Terms Images on Imgur: https://imgur.com/a/faristocracy-swiss-matrix-seven-seals-octogone-group-V28yigG

Playlist by HomieLand—Sickurity on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezWNaaDhC-EXTOfhe6RV6Vg

Windows On the World: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHexzqd4oHpraH06gA207SBbr

More Information on the Jesuits

Notes Section on Jesuits: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/jesuits/index.html

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John The Revelator: An Investigation Into Earth’s Final Destiny (15 Parts)

Find all 15 parts here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/john-the-revelator

Timestamps