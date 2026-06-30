Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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The Illuminati, Freemasonry & Rothschilds: How Secret Societies, Bankers & Revolutions Shaped the New World Order | Evan Sadler

This is a the first of three episodes in a series of lectures by Evan Sadler.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 30, 2026

Explore the hidden history of the Illuminati, Freemasonry, international bankers (Rothschilds, Warburgs, Schiff), secret societies, and their role in revolutions, wars, and the push for a New World Order. Evan Sadler examines Vatican condemnations of Freemasonry, Jesuit origins, the French Revolution, Napoleon, 1848 uprisings, the Russian Revolution, WWI/Balfour Declaration, WWII, and the formation of the League of Nations, UN, BIS, IMF, and World Bank.

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From the All-Seeing Eye on the dollar bill to biblical prophecies, debt slavery, and global control mechanisms—this deep dive connects primary sources, papal bulls, and historical patterns of problem-reaction-solution centralization of power.

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Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction - Illuminati, Secret Societies, Bankers & the New World Order
00:11:37 All-Seeing Eye, Vatican Condemns Freemasonry & Jesuit Origins
00:23:14 Adam Weishaupt, Rothschilds & the French Revolution
00:34:51 Napoleon, Jewish Emancipation & 19th Century European Uprisings
00:46:28 Disraeli, Marx, Mazzini & 1848 Revolutions
00:58:05 Russian Tsar Assassination, Pogroms & Zionist Movement
01:09:42 Boer War, Protocols of Zion & Lead-Up to WWI
01:21:19 Balfour Declaration, WWI, Russian Revolution & Trotsky
01:32:56 Versailles, League of Nations & Interwar Period
01:44:33 WWII, Hitler Reaction, UN & Modern Global Debt Control

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