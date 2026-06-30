The Illuminati, Freemasonry & Rothschilds: How Secret Societies, Bankers & Revolutions Shaped the New World Order | Evan Sadler

Explore the hidden history of the Illuminati, Freemasonry, international bankers (Rothschilds, Warburgs, Schiff), secret societies, and their role in revolutions, wars, and the push for a New World Order. Evan Sadler examines Vatican condemnations of Freemasonry, Jesuit origins, the French Revolution, Napoleon, 1848 uprisings, the Russian Revolution, WWI/Balfour Declaration, WWII, and the formation of the League of Nations, UN, BIS, IMF, and World Bank.

From the All-Seeing Eye on the dollar bill to biblical prophecies, debt slavery, and global control mechanisms—this deep dive connects primary sources, papal bulls, and historical patterns of problem-reaction-solution centralization of power.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Sourced from the playlist by Corona Mirror on Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/b4f1a3701f9342d287f1daea1a94dcf43918d5a2

Refer your friends to the Urban Odyssey Substack and earn free referral rewards!

Refer a friend

See the Leaderboard for more details

More Documentaries, Lectures & Films

🎞️Documentaries & Movies🍿 Jun 11 I have organized many of the different documentaries and series on this page for easy reference. Bookmark this page and be sure to check back from time to time as I will try to keep this page up to date over time. Read full story

The Palmerston Zoo

Secret Masonic Victory of World War II

Rebooted America’s Documentaries (Highly Recommended)

Recommended: Leonard Ulrich Documentaries

Timestamps