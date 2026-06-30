The Illuminati, Freemasonry & Rothschilds: How Secret Societies, Bankers & Revolutions Shaped the New World Order | Evan Sadler

Explore the hidden history of the Illuminati, Freemasonry, international bankers (Rothschilds, Warburgs, Schiff), secret societies, and their role in revolutions, wars, and the push for a New World Order. Evan Sadler examines Vatican condemnations of Freemasonry, Jesuit origins, the French Revolution, Napoleon, 1848 uprisings, the Russian Revolution, WWI/Balfour Declaration, WWII, and the formation of the League of Nations, UN, BIS, IMF, and World Bank.
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From the All-Seeing Eye on the dollar bill to biblical prophecies, debt slavery, and global control mechanisms—this deep dive connects primary sources, papal bulls, and historical patterns of problem-reaction-solution centralization of power.
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Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction - Illuminati, Secret Societies, Bankers & the New World Order
00:11:37 All-Seeing Eye, Vatican Condemns Freemasonry & Jesuit Origins
00:23:14 Adam Weishaupt, Rothschilds & the French Revolution
00:34:51 Napoleon, Jewish Emancipation & 19th Century European Uprisings
00:46:28 Disraeli, Marx, Mazzini & 1848 Revolutions
00:58:05 Russian Tsar Assassination, Pogroms & Zionist Movement
01:09:42 Boer War, Protocols of Zion & Lead-Up to WWI
01:21:19 Balfour Declaration, WWI, Russian Revolution & Trotsky
01:32:56 Versailles, League of Nations & Interwar Period
01:44:33 WWII, Hitler Reaction, UN & Modern Global Debt Control