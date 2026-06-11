🎞️Documentaries & Movies🍿
This page will contain links to the various feature length movies, films and documentaries that are currently available on the Urban Odyssey Substack /w additional related information & other films by the same author(s).
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Documentaries & Films - Master List
MkUltra / Monarch Program
You can find a specific page dedicated to the subject of MkUltra / TBMC / SRA with interviews from survivors, documentaries, reading and more:
Shadowgate Documentaries by Millie Weaver
Human Husbandry & Techno-Enslavement
Age of Deceit Film Series
AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]
Recommended Documentaries by TruthStream Media
Cyberpunk Movement (Retro Films)
See the list curated by Urban on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/8/cyberpunk
The Rundown of Our Reality
Created by rundownofourreality
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/TheRundownOfOurReality?e9s=src_v1_clr
Library: https://cloud.degoo.com/share/xHojT0sQrwzgLkNHmLcLJA
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/TheRundownOfOurReality1
Know Your Enemy | Part 3c: Spotting Deceivers - The Danger in Believing their Narratives [Rundown of Our Reality]
The Great Awakening Age & 33° Freemason Bible Study | Know Your Enemy [Rundown of Our Reality]
Switzerland & Faristocracy
Playlist of videos on this subject by HomieLand—Sickurity on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezWNaaDhC-EXTOfhe6RV6Vg
Faristocracy Images: https://imgur.com/a/faristocracy-swiss-matrix-seven-seals-octogone-group-V28yigG
Mark (Windows On The World) Curated Content Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHexzqd4oHpraH06gA207SBbr
Swiss Deception: Octogon, The Templars & The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse [Full Documentary]
Political, Conspiracy, History
Chosen Documentaries
Israel's Second 9/11: How Zionism Conquered JFK, America, and Palestine [TRUTHTOWERPOD FULL DOCUMENTARY]
Khazarian Mafia Series (Chuck Swindoll, Jr.)
Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick
America Rebooted Documentaries & Films
WWIII Explained: Cultural Decay & 5th Generation Warfare (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)
The Crazy Rulers of the World Films by Jon Ronson
Leonard Ulrich NWO Documentaries
Support the work of Leonard Ulrich here: https://nwotruth.org/
NWO & Biblical Prophecy - Volume TWO: The Illusion of Money (Full Movie by Leonard Ulrich)
The Roman Empire [Still] Rules Today
The Secret Right Vols I & II by Josh Reeves
Catholic / Vatican / Jesuits
The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]
The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]
The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola: The Basis for All Modern Mind Control | Jesuits & the Counter-Reformation (1/2) | Professor Walter Veith
Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Pt. 2: The Spiritual Exercises of Loyola [Prof. Walter Veith]
Walter Veith’s Downloads Page (Available for Free): https://downloads.clashofminds.com/walter-veith-total-onslaught-mp4-video/#477-477-top-p1
Dr. Alberto Rivera
The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II by Dennis Wise
Dr. William Schnoebelen
Dr. William Schnoebelen’s Website: https://www.withoneaccord.org/blog.asp
Money, Banking & Finance
The Secret Takeover: How Central Banking Enslaved the World - Cause Before Symptom [8/30/25]
Leuren Moret
7 Secrets of Global EMF Warfare: How Nazi Tech Rules the World Today [Leuren Moret /w Alfred Lambremont Webre]
Bill Cooper
Bill Cooper’s Material
Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL
Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link
Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time
Jordan Maxwell
ONLY LEGITIMATE JORDAN MAXWELL WEBSITE: JordanMaxwellShow.com
Jordan Maxwell Estate Patreon (Run by Jordan’s Heir/Next of Kin Brian V.): https://www.patreon.com/JordanMaxwellEstate
Hidden in Plain Sight: Jordan Maxwell on Egyptian Symbolism and the "Great Work" (Full 1999 Lecture)
Eustace Mullins
Eustace Mullins was the last living protege of Ezra Pound, the author of the only book burned in Germany since Hitler (a burning under the direction of Americans) and a former researcher for Joseph McCarthy.
The Secrets of the Federal Reserve & The London Connection [Eustace Mullins] - NotebookLM Deep Dive
Satan's Endgame: Freemasonry, World Wars, and the Plot to Enslave Humanity (NotebookLM Deep Dive)
Webster Tarpley
The Malthusian Plan for Global Depopulation & Extermination (2011 Exposé by Webster Tarpley)
The Venetian Conspiracy: The Hidden Origins of the British Empire & Modern Science [Webster Tarpley]
Music Industry
They Sold Their Souls for Rock n’ Roll
Satanic Music Industry
Exposing the Satanic Hip Hop Industry: Hidden Symbols, Sacrifices & Artist Deaths (Part 1)
Exposing Satanic Symbols in Pop Music: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & Witchcraft Accusations (Part 2)
James Arrabito
JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. “On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand.”
The Inroads of Spirituality: Exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy & New Age Deception /w James Arrabito
John The Revelator: An Investigation into Earth’s Final Destiny
An Investigation into Earth’s final destiny. 15 Fascinating Presentations on the book of Revelation. 1) Visions of Patmos. 2) Fall of the Dragon. 3) Mysterious Symbols - of What? 4) Foundation of the World. 5)The Throne of God. 6) The Day Time Ended. 7) World Revolution. 8) The Lost Years of Christianity. 9) The Beast from the Sea. 10) The Mark of the Beast. 11) The Whore Rides Again. 12) Origin of the Aquarian Age. 13) The Return of the Dragon. 14) World War III - or? 15) Home from the Heavens.