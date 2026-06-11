🎞️Documentaries & Movies🍿

This page will contain links to the various feature length movies, films and documentaries that are currently available on the Urban Odyssey Substack /w additional related information & other films by the same author(s).

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Documentaries & Films - Master List

MkUltra / Monarch Program

You can find a specific page dedicated to the subject of MkUltra / TBMC / SRA with interviews from survivors, documentaries, reading and more:

Shadowgate Documentaries by Millie Weaver

Human Husbandry & Techno-Enslavement

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Age of Deceit Film Series

Recommended Documentaries by TruthStream Media

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Cyberpunk Movement (Retro Films)

See the list curated by Urban on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/8/cyberpunk

The Rundown of Our Reality

Created by rundownofourreality

RundownReality.org

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/TheRundownOfOurReality?e9s=src_v1_clr

Library: https://cloud.degoo.com/share/xHojT0sQrwzgLkNHmLcLJA

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/TheRundownOfOurReality1

Switzerland & Faristocracy

Playlist of videos on this subject by HomieLand—Sickurity on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezWNaaDhC-EXTOfhe6RV6Vg

Faristocracy Images: https://imgur.com/a/faristocracy-swiss-matrix-seven-seals-octogone-group-V28yigG

Mark (Windows On The World) Curated Content Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHexzqd4oHpraH06gA207SBbr

Political, Conspiracy, History

Chosen Documentaries

Khazarian Mafia Series ( Chuck Swindoll, Jr. )

Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick

America Rebooted Documentaries & Films

The Crazy Rulers of the World Films by Jon Ronson

Leonard Ulrich NWO Documentaries

Support the work of Leonard Ulrich here: https://nwotruth.org/

The Roman Empire [Still] Rules Today

The Secret Right Vols I & II by Josh Reeves

Catholic / Vatican / Jesuits

Urban's Resources Drive

Walter Veith’s Downloads Page (Available for Free): https://downloads.clashofminds.com/walter-veith-total-onslaught-mp4-video/#477-477-top-p1

Dr. Alberto Rivera

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II by Dennis Wise

Dr. William Schnoebelen

Dr. William Schnoebelen’s Website: https://www.withoneaccord.org/blog.asp

Money, Banking & Finance

Leuren Moret

Bill Cooper

Bill Cooper’s Material

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time

Jordan Maxwell

ONLY LEGITIMATE JORDAN MAXWELL WEBSITE: JordanMaxwellShow.com

Jordan Maxwell Estate Patreon (Run by Jordan’s Heir/Next of Kin Brian V.): https://www.patreon.com/JordanMaxwellEstate

Eustace Mullins

Eustace Mullins was the last living protege of Ezra Pound, the author of the only book burned in Germany since Hitler (a burning under the direction of Americans) and a former researcher for Joseph McCarthy.

Webster Tarpley

Music Industry

They Sold Their Souls for Rock n’ Roll

Satanic Music Industry

James Arrabito

JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. “On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand.”

John The Revelator: An Investigation into Earth’s Final Destiny