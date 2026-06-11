Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

🎞️Documentaries & Movies🍿

This page will contain links to the various feature length movies, films and documentaries that are currently available on the Urban Odyssey Substack /w additional related information & other films by the same author(s).

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Documentaries & Films - Master List

MkUltra / Monarch Program

You can find a specific page dedicated to the subject of MkUltra / TBMC / SRA with interviews from survivors, documentaries, reading and more:

🦋Monarch & MkUltra

🦋Monarch & MkUltra

Jan 12
Read full story

Shadowgate Documentaries by Millie Weaver

Shadowgate 2: The Military-Industrial Complex's Global Psyops and Domestic Propaganda War

Shadowgate 2: The Military-Industrial Complex's Global Psyops and Domestic Propaganda War

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 18, 2025
Watch now

Human Husbandry & Techno-Enslavement

Stingray [Surveillance Technology Documentary by PGP Films]

Stingray [Surveillance Technology Documentary by PGP Films]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Feb 2
Watch now
PROMIS PRISM PALANTIR PEGASUS Exposed NSA Surveillance 2019 Documentary

PROMIS PRISM PALANTIR PEGASUS Exposed NSA Surveillance 2019 Documentary

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 5, 2025
Watch now
The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future (Documentary by Oracle Films)

The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future (Documentary by Oracle Films)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 11, 2025
Watch now
PsyWar - The Real Battlefield is the Mind (2010 Documentary)

PsyWar - The Real Battlefield is the Mind (2010 Documentary)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 18, 2025
Watch now
BlueTruth: A Deep-Dive into The Vaxxed Mac Address Phenomena (Mini-Documentary)

BlueTruth: A Deep-Dive into The Vaxxed Mac Address Phenomena (Mini-Documentary)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 28, 2025
Watch now
6G Cellular is Coming - What's the Big Deal? (Shaking My Head Productions Documentary)

6G Cellular is Coming - What's the Big Deal? (Shaking My Head Productions Documentary)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jan 3
Watch now

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Age of Deceit Film Series

AGE OF DECEIT: Fallen Angels - The New World Order Documentary

AGE OF DECEIT: Fallen Angels - The New World Order Documentary

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 22, 2025
Watch now
AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT II: Alchemy, Transhumanism, and the Technocratic End Game [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 25, 2025
Watch now
AGE of DECEIT III: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT III: Remnants in the Cyber Hive Earth [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 26, 2025
Watch now
AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 27, 2025
Watch now

Recommended Documentaries by TruthStream Media

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Cyberpunk Movement (Retro Films)

See the list curated by Urban on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/8/cyberpunk

Cyberpunk Documentary: The Vision of our Digital Future (1990 Documentary Film)

Cyberpunk Documentary: The Vision of our Digital Future (1990 Documentary Film)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 11
Watch now
Synthetic Pleasures: The Future of Technology and Virtual Reality (1997)

Synthetic Pleasures: The Future of Technology and Virtual Reality (1997)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 19
Watch now

The Rundown of Our Reality

Created by rundownofourreality

RundownReality.org

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/TheRundownOfOurReality?e9s=src_v1_clr

Library: https://cloud.degoo.com/share/xHojT0sQrwzgLkNHmLcLJA

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/TheRundownOfOurReality1

Urban Interviews Enoch (The Rundown of Our Reality)

Urban Interviews Enoch (The Rundown of Our Reality)

Urban (theofficialurban) and rundownofourreality
·
August 7, 2025
Watch now
End Times Eschatology & The Coming Beast System /w The Rundown of Our Reality

End Times Eschatology & The Coming Beast System /w The Rundown of Our Reality

James Carner, Urban (theofficialurban), and rundownofourreality
·
July 1, 2025
Watch now
Know Your Enemy | Part 2a: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 2a: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
August 3, 2025
Watch now
Know Your Enemy | Part 2b: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 2b: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
August 4, 2025
Watch now
Know Your Enemy | Part 2c: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 2c: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
August 5, 2025
Watch now
Know Your Enemy | Part 3b: Spotting Deceivers [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 3b: Spotting Deceivers [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
October 1, 2025
Watch now
Know Your Enemy | Part 3c: Spotting Deceivers - The Danger in Believing their Narratives [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 3c: Spotting Deceivers - The Danger in Believing their Narratives [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
October 13, 2025
Watch now
Know Your Enemy | Part 4: Macro Breakdown of the Fall [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 4: Macro Breakdown of the Fall [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
November 9, 2025
Watch now
The Great Awakening Age & 33° Freemason Bible Study | Know Your Enemy [Rundown of Our Reality]

The Great Awakening Age & 33° Freemason Bible Study | Know Your Enemy [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
Jan 23
Watch now

Switzerland & Faristocracy

Playlist of videos on this subject by HomieLand—Sickurity on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezWNaaDhC-EXTOfhe6RV6Vg

Faristocracy Images: https://imgur.com/a/faristocracy-swiss-matrix-seven-seals-octogone-group-V28yigG

Mark (Windows On The World) Curated Content Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHexzqd4oHpraH06gA207SBbr

The Black Nobility & Switzerland: The Secret Masters of Global Governance

The Black Nobility & Switzerland: The Secret Masters of Global Governance

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Apr 14
Watch now
Swiss Deception: Octogon, The Templars & The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse [Full Documentary]

Swiss Deception: Octogon, The Templars & The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 16, 2025
Watch now

Political, Conspiracy, History

Masters Mahan

Masters Mahan

November 7, 2025
Read full story
The 13 Zoroastrian/Papal Bloodlines (Black Nobility Bloodlines) By James Carner

The 13 Zoroastrian/Papal Bloodlines (Black Nobility Bloodlines) By James Carner

September 16, 2025
Read full story
The Kalergi Plan Documentary [Matthew North]

The Kalergi Plan Documentary [Matthew North]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Feb 12
Watch now
Martial Law: A Documentary of Slavery

Martial Law: A Documentary of Slavery

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 13, 2025
Watch now
Trump: What's the Deal? (Full 1991 BANNED Documentary)

Trump: What's the Deal? (Full 1991 BANNED Documentary)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 25, 2025
Watch now
Rothschild's Choice, A Documentary by the Late, Great Texe Marrs

Rothschild's Choice, A Documentary by the Late, Great Texe Marrs

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 31, 2025
Watch now
Unveiling Egyptian Secrets in the Vatican! (Mini-Documentary)

Unveiling Egyptian Secrets in the Vatican! (Mini-Documentary)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 7, 2025
Watch now
Operation Gladio Full Documentary (1992) [Allan Francovich] (+ Deep Dive)

Operation Gladio Full Documentary (1992) [Allan Francovich] (+ Deep Dive)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 29, 2025
Watch now
The Kinsey Syndrome: America's Most CELEBRATED Pedophile [Full Documentary]

The Kinsey Syndrome: America's Most CELEBRATED Pedophile [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 20, 2025
Watch now
The Illuminati Records: Exposing The Great Conspiracy (Full Documentary)

The Illuminati Records: Exposing The Great Conspiracy (Full Documentary)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 7, 2025
Watch now
The Serpent's Secret: Exposing the Dark World of Kabbalah [Documentary]

The Serpent's Secret: Exposing the Dark World of Kabbalah [Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 20, 2025
Watch now
Ring of Power (Full 5-Hour Long Documentary Film)

Ring of Power (Full 5-Hour Long Documentary Film)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 6, 2025
Watch now
JFK II: The Bush Connection (2003 Full Documentary Film)

JFK II: The Bush Connection (2003 Full Documentary Film)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 24, 2025
Watch now
DECODING THE OCCULT: The Knights of Malta [FULL DOCUMENTARY by PHILIP GARDINER]

DECODING THE OCCULT: The Knights of Malta [FULL DOCUMENTARY by PHILIP GARDINER]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 9, 2025
Watch now
The New World Order: Infiltration Instead of Invasion (End Times Productions)

The New World Order: Infiltration Instead of Invasion (End Times Productions)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 4
Watch now
Aaron Russo's Last Interview in 2006 - Rockefellers & One World Government

Aaron Russo's Last Interview in 2006 - Rockefellers & One World Government

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 18
Watch now

Chosen Documentaries

Child Torture in Israel - Documentary by ABC

Child Torture in Israel - Documentary by ABC

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 12, 2025
Watch now
Israel & The Assassinations of John & Robert Kennedy [Full Documentary by ERTV]

Israel & The Assassinations of John & Robert Kennedy [Full Documentary by ERTV]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 12, 2025
Watch now
The Mystery of Israel SOLVED [StopWorldControl.com Documentary]

The Mystery of Israel SOLVED [StopWorldControl.com Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 30, 2025
Watch now
Israel's Second 9/11: How Zionism Conquered JFK, America, and Palestine [TRUTHTOWERPOD FULL DOCUMENTARY]

Israel's Second 9/11: How Zionism Conquered JFK, America, and Palestine [TRUTHTOWERPOD FULL DOCUMENTARY]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 11, 2025
Watch now
The Occupation of the American Mind

The Occupation of the American Mind

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 26, 2025
Watch now
Head of the Snake Wexner, Maxwell’s, Mossad & Mega Group Exposed

Head of the Snake Wexner, Maxwell’s, Mossad & Mega Group Exposed

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 9, 2025
Watch now
YOU ARE AMALEK: Part One [Documentary]

YOU ARE AMALEK: Part One [Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 1
Watch now

Khazarian Mafia Series (Chuck Swindoll, Jr.)

Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick

Everything is a Rich Man's Trick Part II - Secret Societies & World War III

Everything is a Rich Man's Trick Part II - Secret Societies & World War III

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 16, 2025
Watch now

America Rebooted Documentaries & Films

WWIII Explained: Cultural Decay & 5th Generation Warfare (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

WWIII Explained: Cultural Decay & 5th Generation Warfare (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 1, 2025
Watch now
LESSON I: Introduction to the Hydra of Succession (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

LESSON I: Introduction to the Hydra of Succession (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 2, 2025
Watch now

Dr. Deprogram
Anything and everything related to our world and undoing the Great Betrayal
By America Rebooted

The Crazy Rulers of the World Films by Jon Ronson

🐐The Men Who Stare at Goats: The Crazy Rulers of the World, Part ONE [Jon Ronson]

🐐The Men Who Stare at Goats: The Crazy Rulers of the World, Part ONE [Jon Ronson]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 14, 2025
Watch now
Funny Torture: The Crazy Rulers of the World, Part TWO [Jon Ronson]

Funny Torture: The Crazy Rulers of the World, Part TWO [Jon Ronson]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 15, 2025
Watch now
🧠Psychic Foot Soldiers: The Crazy Rulers of the World, FINAL PART [Jon Ronson]

🧠Psychic Foot Soldiers: The Crazy Rulers of the World, FINAL PART [Jon Ronson]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 16, 2025
Watch now

Leonard Ulrich NWO Documentaries

Support the work of Leonard Ulrich here: https://nwotruth.org/

NWO: Secret Societies & Biblical Prophecy - Volume ONE (Full Movie by Leonard Ulrich)

NWO: Secret Societies & Biblical Prophecy - Volume ONE (Full Movie by Leonard Ulrich)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 11, 2025
Watch now
NWO & Biblical Prophecy - Volume TWO: The Illusion of Money (Full Movie by Leonard Ulrich)

NWO & Biblical Prophecy - Volume TWO: The Illusion of Money (Full Movie by Leonard Ulrich)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 12, 2025
Watch now

The Roman Empire [Still] Rules Today

The Roman Empire Rules Today [DVD #1]

The Roman Empire Rules Today [DVD #1]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 20, 2025
Watch now
The Roman Empire Rules Today [DVD #2]

The Roman Empire Rules Today [DVD #2]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 21, 2025
Watch now
The Roman Empire Rules Today [DVD #3]

The Roman Empire Rules Today [DVD #3]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 22, 2025
Watch now

The Secret Right Vols I & II by Josh Reeves

The Secret Right, Volume I - HEAVILY BANNED DOCUMENTARY by Josh Reeves

The Secret Right, Volume I - HEAVILY BANNED DOCUMENTARY by Josh Reeves

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 20, 2025
Watch now
The Secret Right, Volume II - HEAVILY BANNED DOCUMENTARY by Josh Reeves

The Secret Right, Volume II - HEAVILY BANNED DOCUMENTARY by Josh Reeves

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 21, 2025
Watch now

Catholic / Vatican / Jesuits

Urban's Resources Drive

Vatican Assassins: The Jesuit Plot to Control the World & Hijack History (Documentary)

Vatican Assassins: The Jesuit Plot to Control the World & Hijack History (Documentary)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Feb 22
Watch now
The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]

The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 2, 2025
Watch now
The Black Pope's Shadow: How the Jesuits Secretly Control the World

The Black Pope's Shadow: How the Jesuits Secretly Control the World

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 31, 2025
Watch now
AMERICAN JESUITISM: The Role of the Jesuits in the American Deep State (2024 Film)

AMERICAN JESUITISM: The Role of the Jesuits in the American Deep State (2024 Film)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 19, 2025
Watch now
The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 24, 2025
Watch now
The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]

The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 2, 2025
Watch now
The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola: The Basis for All Modern Mind Control | Jesuits & the Counter-Reformation (1/2) | Professor Walter Veith

The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola: The Basis for All Modern Mind Control | Jesuits & the Counter-Reformation (1/2) | Professor Walter Veith

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 5, 2025
Watch now
Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Pt. 2: The Spiritual Exercises of Loyola [Prof. Walter Veith]

Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Pt. 2: The Spiritual Exercises of Loyola [Prof. Walter Veith]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 7, 2025
Watch now
Unmasking the Occult Theocracy: Robert Sepher on Frankists, Jesuits & CIA Mind Control

Unmasking the Occult Theocracy: Robert Sepher on Frankists, Jesuits & CIA Mind Control

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 1, 2025
Watch now
Zionism & Jesuit Connections [Johnny Cirucci]

Zionism & Jesuit Connections [Johnny Cirucci]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Feb 27
Watch now
Mystery Babylon, The Jesuit Order & American History [FULL MOVIE]

Mystery Babylon, The Jesuit Order & American History [FULL MOVIE]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 17, 2025
Watch now
Investigating predatory Jesuit priests in Alaska | Oct. 4th, 2019 | Alaska Insight

Investigating predatory Jesuit priests in Alaska | Oct. 4th, 2019 | Alaska Insight

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 6
Watch now
Jesuit World Order: Sun Tzu's Art of War & The Coming Global Deception (Walter Veith)

Jesuit World Order: Sun Tzu's Art of War & The Coming Global Deception (Walter Veith)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 17, 2025
Watch now

Walter Veith’s Downloads Page (Available for Free): https://downloads.clashofminds.com/walter-veith-total-onslaught-mp4-video/#477-477-top-p1

Jesuitism & the Deep State (Cause Before Symptom Guest Host)

Jesuitism & the Deep State (Cause Before Symptom Guest Host)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
June 12, 2025
Watch now
Urban's Compendium
The Jesuit Order: Military Arm of the Roman Catholic Church [TSRII Clip, Josh Reeves]
Josh Reeves has made over 90 films in total, please support him by purchasing his other films if you are able to…
Listen now
8 months ago · 10 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)

Dr. Alberto Rivera

Dr. Alberto Rivera & Others Speak on Jesuit Infiltration

Dr. Alberto Rivera & Others Speak on Jesuit Infiltration

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 6, 2025
Watch now
Urban's Compendium
Interview /w Former Jesuit Priest Dr. Alberto Rivera (Part I)
Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! This post is public so feel free to share it…
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a year ago · 1 like · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban's Compendium
Interview /w Former Jesuit Priest Dr. Alberto Rivera (Part II)
Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! This post is public so feel free to share it…
Listen now
a year ago · 3 likes · 2 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II by Dennis Wise

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) I-IV | By Dennis Wise

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) I-IV | By Dennis Wise

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 7, 2025
Watch now
The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) V-VIII | By Dennis Wise

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) V-VIII | By Dennis Wise

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 8, 2025
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The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) IX-XII | By Dennis Wise

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) IX-XII | By Dennis Wise

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 9, 2025
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The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) XIII-XVI | By Dennis Wise

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) XIII-XVI | By Dennis Wise

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 10, 2025
Watch now
The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | FINAL Part(s) XVII-XX | By Dennis Wise

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | FINAL Part(s) XVII-XX | By Dennis Wise

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 11, 2025
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Additional Research from "The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II" | By Dennis Wise

Additional Research from "The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II" | By Dennis Wise

September 12, 2025
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Dr. William Schnoebelen

Dr. William Schnoebelen’s Website: https://www.withoneaccord.org/blog.asp

UFOs, Masonry & Satanism in the Occult Social Order - Dr. William Schnoebelen

UFOs, Masonry & Satanism in the Occult Social Order - Dr. William Schnoebelen

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 23, 2025
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The Sons of God & Aliens - Dr. William Schnoebelen

The Sons of God & Aliens - Dr. William Schnoebelen

August 24, 2025
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The Light Behind Masonry - Dr. William Schnoebelen

The Light Behind Masonry - Dr. William Schnoebelen

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 5, 2025
Watch now
Mormonism: The Temple of DOOM [Full Documentary by Dr. William Schnoebelen]

Mormonism: The Temple of DOOM [Full Documentary by Dr. William Schnoebelen]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 10, 2025
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Money, Banking & Finance

Who Really Controls the Economy? The Money Masters Documentary (1996)

Who Really Controls the Economy? The Money Masters Documentary (1996)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 29
Watch now
Ring of Power: The Empire of the City - Full Documentary Film [Grace Powers]

Ring of Power: The Empire of the City - Full Documentary Film [Grace Powers]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 20, 2025
Watch now
The Secret Takeover: How Central Banking Enslaved the World - Cause Before Symptom [8/30/25]

The Secret Takeover: How Central Banking Enslaved the World - Cause Before Symptom [8/30/25]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 31, 2025
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Zeitgeist Addendum: Social Corruption, Materialism & Currencies [Peter Joseph]

Zeitgeist Addendum: Social Corruption, Materialism & Currencies [Peter Joseph]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 24, 2025
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Leuren Moret

Leuren Moret - Ukrainian ✠ Wikileaks 👀 Interview 🎥 (Nov. 2015)

Leuren Moret - Ukrainian ✠ Wikileaks 👀 Interview 🎥 (Nov. 2015)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 2
Watch now
Leuren Moret: How to Avoid Jesuits, Mind Control Turning America into a NWO Prison

Leuren Moret: How to Avoid Jesuits, Mind Control Turning America into a NWO Prison

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 5
Watch now
7 Secrets of Global EMF Warfare: How Nazi Tech Rules the World Today [Leuren Moret /w Alfred Lambremont Webre]

7 Secrets of Global EMF Warfare: How Nazi Tech Rules the World Today [Leuren Moret /w Alfred Lambremont Webre]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Feb 24
Watch now
EMF ~ FRDE Warfare from Nazi Germany Against Humanity Started In 1945 - IT'S GLOBAL NOW

EMF ~ FRDE Warfare from Nazi Germany Against Humanity Started In 1945 - IT'S GLOBAL NOW

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Feb 23
Watch now

Bill Cooper

🎙️William 'Bill' Cooper - Full Unedited Interview /w CNN (1992)

🎙️William 'Bill' Cooper - Full Unedited Interview /w CNN (1992)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
June 3, 2025
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BILL COOPER was Right (NOT Alex Jones) [1946-2001]

BILL COOPER was Right (NOT Alex Jones) [1946-2001]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Feb 15
Watch now
LUXOR: "The Source of Light" (Liminal Throwback Documentary /w Bill Cooper)

LUXOR: "The Source of Light" (Liminal Throwback Documentary /w Bill Cooper)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jan 18
Watch now
William "Bill" Cooper: Behold a Pale Horse - Full 4hr Video Presentation

William "Bill" Cooper: Behold a Pale Horse - Full 4hr Video Presentation

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 15, 2025
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Bill Cooper's Interview /w John Lear (1993) - UFOs & Advanced Technology

Bill Cooper's Interview /w John Lear (1993) - UFOs & Advanced Technology

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 18
Watch now
Bill Cooper's Warning: The Truth About Freedom, Socialism, and the Founding Fathers

Bill Cooper's Warning: The Truth About Freedom, Socialism, and the Founding Fathers

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 16, 2025
Watch now

Bill Cooper’s Material

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time

Jordan Maxwell

ONLY LEGITIMATE JORDAN MAXWELL WEBSITE: JordanMaxwellShow.com

Jordan Maxwell Estate Patreon (Run by Jordan’s Heir/Next of Kin Brian V.): https://www.patreon.com/JordanMaxwellEstate

JORDAN MAXWELL: Matrix of Power

JORDAN MAXWELL: Matrix of Power

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 4, 2025
Watch now
🏆TWO LEGENDS MEET: Eustace Mullins + Jordan Maxwell - Full Interview

🏆TWO LEGENDS MEET: Eustace Mullins + Jordan Maxwell - Full Interview

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 1, 2025
Watch now
Mark Passio & Jordan Maxwell: The Coded Origins of Religion & The Human Species

Mark Passio & Jordan Maxwell: The Coded Origins of Religion & The Human Species

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 24
Listen now
Hidden in Plain Sight: Jordan Maxwell on Egyptian Symbolism and the "Great Work" (Full 1999 Lecture)

Hidden in Plain Sight: Jordan Maxwell on Egyptian Symbolism and the "Great Work" (Full 1999 Lecture)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Apr 19
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🎧The Dark Side of the World - Jordan Maxwell

🎧The Dark Side of the World - Jordan Maxwell

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 16
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Jordan Maxwell: Illuminati Secrets, Admiralty Law, and the Off-World Agenda /w Alex Jones

Jordan Maxwell: Illuminati Secrets, Admiralty Law, and the Off-World Agenda /w Alex Jones

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 22
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JORDAN MAXWELL: The Naked Truth: Uncovering the Astrological Origins of the Bible (~90s)

JORDAN MAXWELL: The Naked Truth: Uncovering the Astrological Origins of the Bible (~90s)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 3, 2025
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Eustace Mullins

Eustace Mullins was the last living protege of Ezra Pound, the author of the only book burned in Germany since Hitler (a burning under the direction of Americans) and a former researcher for Joseph McCarthy.

Eustace Mullins - Demonology of History

Eustace Mullins - Demonology of History

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 27, 2025
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Eustace Mullins on Alex Jones' Infowars - Full Interview

Eustace Mullins on Alex Jones' Infowars - Full Interview

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 30, 2025
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Money & The Conspiracy of Evil /w Eustace Mullins

Money & The Conspiracy of Evil /w Eustace Mullins

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 29, 2025
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Eustace Mullins - The New World Order

Eustace Mullins - The New World Order

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 26, 2025
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The Curse of Canaan - Radio Interview /w Eustace Mullins

The Curse of Canaan - Radio Interview /w Eustace Mullins

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 29, 2025
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The Secrets of the Federal Reserve & The London Connection [Eustace Mullins] - NotebookLM Deep Dive

The Secrets of the Federal Reserve & The London Connection [Eustace Mullins] - NotebookLM Deep Dive

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 10, 2025
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Satan's Endgame: Freemasonry, World Wars, and the Plot to Enslave Humanity (NotebookLM Deep Dive)

Satan's Endgame: Freemasonry, World Wars, and the Plot to Enslave Humanity (NotebookLM Deep Dive)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 30, 2025
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Webster Tarpley

Oligarchy: The Cancer in Human History (Webster Tarpley; July 14th, 1994)

Oligarchy: The Cancer in Human History (Webster Tarpley; July 14th, 1994)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 3
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The Malthusian Plan for Global Depopulation & Extermination (2011 Exposé by Webster Tarpley)

The Malthusian Plan for Global Depopulation & Extermination (2011 Exposé by Webster Tarpley)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Apr 6
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How Edward VII Started World War I (Webster Tarpley, Feb. 19th 1995)

How Edward VII Started World War I (Webster Tarpley, Feb. 19th 1995)

Urban (theofficialurban)
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Feb 27
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From Guy Fawkes to 9/11 - 400 Years of STATE SPONSORED Terror [Webster G. Tarpley]

From Guy Fawkes to 9/11 - 400 Years of STATE SPONSORED Terror [Webster G. Tarpley]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 5
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The Venetian Conspiracy: The Hidden Origins of the British Empire & Modern Science [Webster Tarpley]

The Venetian Conspiracy: The Hidden Origins of the British Empire & Modern Science [Webster Tarpley]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Feb 25
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Music Industry

Dreamworlds 3: Desire Sex and Power in Music Video (2007) [Sut Jhally]

Dreamworlds 3: Desire Sex and Power in Music Video (2007) [Sut Jhally]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 27, 2025
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They Sold Their Souls for Rock n’ Roll

🎸They Sold Their Souls for Rock N' Roll [Part 1/4]

🎸They Sold Their Souls for Rock N' Roll [Part 1/4]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 28, 2025
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🎸They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll: The Crowley Conspiracy [Part 2/4]

🎸They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll: The Crowley Conspiracy [Part 2/4]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 29, 2025
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🎸The Heavy Metal Invasion: They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll [Part 3/4]

🎸The Heavy Metal Invasion: They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll [Part 3/4]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 30, 2025
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🎸They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll [Final Part]

🎸They Sold Their Soul for Rock N' Roll [Final Part]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 31, 2025
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Satanic Music Industry

Exposing the Satanic Hip Hop Industry: Hidden Symbols, Sacrifices & Artist Deaths (Part 1)

Exposing the Satanic Hip Hop Industry: Hidden Symbols, Sacrifices & Artist Deaths (Part 1)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 5, 2025
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Exposing Satanic Symbols in Pop Music: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & Witchcraft Accusations (Part 2)

Exposing Satanic Symbols in Pop Music: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & Witchcraft Accusations (Part 2)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 6, 2025
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James Arrabito

JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. “On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand.”

History of the Sabbath (James Arrabito)

History of the Sabbath (James Arrabito)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 27, 2025
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Babylon is Fallen: Full Presentation by James Arrabito

Babylon is Fallen: Full Presentation by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 30, 2025
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A Fascinating Comparison of Ancient Religious Symbolism [James Arrabito]

A Fascinating Comparison of Ancient Religious Symbolism [James Arrabito]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 26, 2025
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The Inroads of Spirituality: Exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy & New Age Deception /w James Arrabito

The Inroads of Spirituality: Exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy & New Age Deception /w James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 25, 2025
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John The Revelator: An Investigation into Earth’s Final Destiny

An Investigation into Earth’s final destiny. 15 Fascinating Presentations on the book of Revelation. 1) Visions of Patmos. 2) Fall of the Dragon. 3) Mysterious Symbols - of What? 4) Foundation of the World. 5)The Throne of God. 6) The Day Time Ended. 7) World Revolution. 8) The Lost Years of Christianity. 9) The Beast from the Sea. 10) The Mark of the Beast. 11) The Whore Rides Again. 12) Origin of the Aquarian Age. 13) The Return of the Dragon. 14) World War III - or? 15) Home from the Heavens.

Visions of Patmos | Part 1 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Visions of Patmos | Part 1 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 16, 2025
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Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 17, 2025
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Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 18, 2025
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Foundation of the World | Part 4 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Foundation of the World | Part 4 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 20, 2025
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The Throne of God | Part 5 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Throne of God | Part 5 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 21, 2025
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The Daytime Ended | Part 6 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Daytime Ended | Part 6 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 23, 2025
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World Revolution | Part 7 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

World Revolution | Part 7 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 24, 2025
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The Lost Years of Christianity | Part 8 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Lost Years of Christianity | Part 8 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 25, 2025
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Beast from the Sea | Part 9 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Beast from the Sea | Part 9 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 27, 2025
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Mark of the Beast | Part 10 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Mark of the Beast | Part 10 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 28, 2025
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The Whore Rides Again | Part 11 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Whore Rides Again | Part 11 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 29, 2025
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The Aquarian Age | Part 12 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Aquarian Age | Part 12 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 30, 2025
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The Return of the Dragon | Part 13 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Return of the Dragon | Part 13 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 31, 2025
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World War III or ..? | Part 14 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

World War III or ..? | Part 14 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 1, 2025
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Home from the Heavens | FINALE 15 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Home from the Heavens | FINALE 15 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 3, 2025
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