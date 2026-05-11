Cyberpunk Documentary: The Vision of our Digital Future (1990 Documentary Film)

Cyberpunk is a 1990 documentary that explores the world (and term) that William Gibson invented with his book Neuromancer. The bulk of the documentary consists of interviews with Gibson, Jaron Lanier, Timothy Leary and Michael Synergy. A few industrial bands have their music featured as well. From the original distributor’s description: “Since the 1982 publication of William Gibson’s Neuromancer, the first in a groundbreaking series of science fiction novels, many of his fictional concepts have been realized. Moreover, a segment of Western youth has dedicated itself to living in Gibson’s fictional world made fact. The cyberpunk movement embraces artificial reality, bionic medicine, “smart” weapons and drugs, and industrial music. But most notably, cyberpunks are associated with computer hacking, piracy and crimes. These are young people who fight fire with fire, pitching their ethos, “Information wants to be free,” against those who would control, restrict, or direct high technology. Their agenda is similar to that of the Sixties counterculture, yet their means are very different, and to some, terrifying. Cyberpunk tells how this phenomenon began and explores its implications. Included are interviews with Gibson, Jaron Lanier, Timothy Leary and Michael Synergy. Cyberpunk is a futuristic “edutainment,” whose production values mirror its content. It features animation as well as live-action, and “guerilla image processing” techniques that were once available only to large production companies that could afford expensive generators. The filmmakers’ declared intent was somewhat subversive itself: to create such density of audio-visual stimulation that even the itinerant viewer would be engaged and entertained, hardly suspecting that the results would be education and thinking.”

Documentary located on the Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/cyberpunk_201410

The term was first used to describe a new genre of science fiction, but by 1990, it had jumped from the pages of William Gibson’s “Neuromancer” into the real world. This documentary explores the birth of the Cyberpunk movement, featuring rare interviews with the “Godfather of Cyberpunk” himself, William Gibson.

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In this deep dive, we explore:

The Origins : How the “Golden Ghetto” of science fiction produced a cultural explosion.

The Real Hackers : Meeting the “outlaw hackers” and phone phreaks who lived the lifestyle Gibson only dreamed of.

Technological Prophecy : From virtual reality (cyberspace) and data gloves at NASA to the “mind machines” and designer vitamins of the underground.

The Post-Human Future: A look at the early research into neural implants and bionic limbs that set the stage for modern transhumanism.

Is technology a force for alienation or a transcendental electronic reality?

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Much of this film comes from the major revolutions in semiconductor / transistor manufacture which (in my opinion) was the point where the Internet and Computing started to make their way into the average American household. This would only happen if the American Public (and the rest of the world) was made to want this new technology. As such, many public relations campaigns were launched to educate the public on this new technology.

The Hope for the Future Began to Disappear Post-9/11

Nick Land, Platform NRx & Cybernetic Subculture

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Urban’s Educational Resources for Human Husbandry & Transhumanism

See all of the posts on this topic here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/biodigital-convergence

🧬Human Husbandry 🧬Human Husbandry⛓️ Urban (theofficialurban) · October 27, 2025 Includes tons of free downloadable resources for those who wish to learn more about the various technologies that encompass the Biodigital Convergence / Human Husbandry agenda. Read full story

Sleepcore (Picsnportraits)

One of my favorite channels, tons of old media from various parts of the 20th Century. If you put one of these on late at night and just zone out, it almost feels like you’re in a different place at a different time.

https://www.youtube.com/@picsnportraits

See Urban’s Playlist of Assorted 𝙲 𝚢 𝚋 𝚎 𝚛 𝚙 𝚞 𝚗 𝚔 https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHex49ca_a3TnrfvYh_NAtaKR

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