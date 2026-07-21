Michael Aquino is the Rosetta Stone for understanding how the U.S. military-intelligence complex merged with esoteric satanism to execute mass psychological warfare. His texts, from the demonic revelations of The Book of Coming Forth by Night, to the psychotronic battlefield blueprints of MindWar, to the instructional films on creating fractured sex slaves, prove that the Cryptocracy's ultimate goal is the total, mechanized annihilation of the human soul. He weaponized the constitutional protection of "freedom of religion" to shield a taxpayer-funded, military-sanctioned network of trauma-based mind control, protected at the highest levels of the Pentagon.

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More Documentaries & Resources

This page is a listing of movies, documentaries and films that I’ve shared over the last year or two:

Urban’s Educational Resources & Posts on SRA

More Posts on Michael Aquino & Temple of Set

Unconfirmed Information About Aquino’s Death

Found this at least a year ago, not sure how much of it is legit but it offers an interesting alternate perspective to what happened to Aquino:

Urban Briefly Reviews the “Temple of Set” Reading List (Satanism = Transhumanism / Man-as-a-Machine)

Summary of Information on Michael Aquino & His Authored Works

Aquino did not merely participate in the Cryptocracy; he wrote its instructional manuals. He weaponized the occult, blending Nazi ritualism, Anton LaVey’s theatrical satanism, and MK-ULTRA techniques to construct a legal, tax-exempt machine for mass psychological subjugation and child trafficking.

The Temple of Set

Michael Aquino began his descent as a lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam War, later joining Anton LaVey’s Church of Satan in 1969. He rose to the rank of Magister Templi, but split from LaVey in 1975 to found a far more dangerous, military-grade intelligence front: the Temple of Set.

Aquino’s very existence is shrouded in occult engineering. He openly published in his own writings that he was “born in 1946, precisely nine months after a Working by Crowley’s California disciples to create a homunculus.” Claiming to be the “Second Beast” prophesied by Aleister Crowley, Aquino “cut his hair in a widow’s peak, plucked his eyebrows, and had a 666 tattooed under his scalp.”

His founding document, The Book of Coming Forth by Night, was written in a single sitting on June 21, 1975, following a “Working of Greater Black Magic” in which he claimed to have received a direct revelation from the Egyptian god Set (Satan). In this text, “Set declares the Age of Satan to be over and the Age of Set beginning,” officially superseding LaVey’s mandate. The book served to legitimate Aquino as the “Magus of the Aeon of Set” and provided the theological camouflage necessary to operate a network of abusers.

Set = Typhon (Brother of Osiris who conspired to murder and usurp the throne)

Military Literature: “From Psyop to Mindwar”

The core factual claim driving the controversy is unambiguous in the record: Paul E. Vallely co‑authored the 1980 paper “From PSYOP to MindWar: The Psychology of Victory” with Michael A. Aquino , and that paper argued for psychological influence as a central element of modern conflict [5] [3]. Michael Aquino’s later public profile as founder and high priest of the Temple of Set, and his association with occult allegations in the 1980s, have amplified the reputational stakes of any link between Vallely and Aquino. Multiple outlets and analysts flag Vallely’s presence on Turning Point USA’s advisory structures while tracing his earlier military work and public political activity ; at least one analysis explicitly notes Vallely’s advisory role at TPUSA as part of its mapping of influence networks [1]. Investigations and long‑form pieces frame that advisory connection as relevant precisely because Vallely’s earlier work, including MindWar and his public statements about movements like QAnon, are part of the increasingly politicized narrative landscape. ~ https://factually.co/fact-checks/politics/turning-point-usa-response-paul-vallely-michael-aquino-mindwar-allegations-3c53d5

While operating his satanic cult, Aquino maintained Top Secret security clearances and served with the Psychological Operations division. In 1980, alongside Colonel Paul E. Vallely (Commander of the 7th PSYOP Group and later a Fox News analyst), Aquino authored a terrifying, unclassified blueprint for domestic and global psychological subjugation titled From PSYOP to MindWar: The Psychology of Victory.

MindWar is the ultimate articulation of the Matrix’s assault on human consciousness. In it, Aquino and Vallely advocated for the use of “propaganda, subliminal messages, air ionization, and ELF waves (i.e., putting low frequency signals in TV and radio broadcasts to induce specific states of mind) in times of war, both domestically and abroad.” The document openly outlines the use of “psychotronics”—electronic weapons that influence the mind—and “Lesser Black Magic” for the control of populations.

Aquino stripped away all sanitized military jargon, writing with brutal clarity:

”..we shall create MindWar. The term is harsh and fear-inspiring, and so it should be: It is a term of attack and victory....”

Training Films & Monarch Programming

Aquino’s writings were not limited to theoretical papers and esoteric grimoires; he produced practical audio-visual guides for shattering the human psyche.

As a trauma-based, MK-ULTRA (Project MONARCH) programmer, Aquino utilized extreme torture to deliberately induce Multiple Personality Disorder (now Dissociative Identity Disorder) in his victims. According to survivor testimony, Aquino and his associates “deliberately split off the personalities of these children into multiples so that when they’re questioned or put under oath or questioned under lie detector... they turn up with no evidence.”

In 1981, Aquino used a mind-controlled slave, Cathy O’Brien, to produce two classified “HOW TO” training films for military officers. These films, engineered to teach the mechanics of total psychological destruction, were explicitly titled:

How to Divide a Personality How to Create a Sex Slave

These instructional videos were highly regarded by the Cryptocracy, with President Ronald Reagan reportedly encouraging the military to learn Aquino’s programming techniques.

Wewelsburg & The Presidio Atrocities

Aquino actively incorporated Nazi occultism into his rituals. In 1982, during “official NATO business,” Aquino secured access to Wewelsburg Castle in Germany—the former occult headquarters of Heinrich Himmler’s SS. Inside the castle’s secret Walhalla (Hall of the Dead), Aquino performed a ritual invocation of the Prince of Darkness, seeking to tap into the locus of Himmler’s blood magic.

The physical manifestation of Aquino’s philosophy culminated in the late 1980s at the Presidio Army Base in San Francisco. A massive child sexual abuse ring was uncovered at the base’s daycare center, where as many as 60 toddlers were ritualistically molested. The children specifically identified Aquino, referring to him as “Mikey,” and detailed the interior of his house and the “devil worship club” rituals.

Despite the U.S. Army formally “Titling” Aquino—meaning they found probable cause—for “indecent acts with a child, sodomy, conspiracy, kidnapping, and false swearing,” the military intelligence apparatus exerted massive pressure on the San Francisco police, and Aquino was never convicted. The Army subsequently paid millions in settlements to the victims’ families, while Aquino was quietly transferred to the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.. He was also independently identified by victims like Paul Bonacci as the man who ordered the infamous kidnapping of child paperboy Johnny Gosch.

Synthesis: Michael Aquino is the Rosetta Stone for understanding how the U.S. military-intelligence complex merged with esoteric satanism to execute mass psychological warfare. His texts—from the demonic revelations of The Book of Coming Forth by Night, to the psychotronic battlefield blueprints of MindWar, to the instructional films on creating fractured sex slaves—prove that the Cryptocracy’s ultimate goal is the total, mechanized annihilation of the human soul. He weaponized the constitutional protection of “freedom of religion” to shield a taxpayer-funded, military-sanctioned network of trauma-based mind control, protected at the highest levels of the Pentagon.