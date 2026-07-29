Occult Numerology Explained: Fritz Springmeier on Secret Societies & Hidden Symbols (Prague; October, 2016)

Do you know the true meaning behind the symbols surrounding you every day? Uncover the hidden truth of occult numerology and how secret societies influence our world.
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In this presentation from the October 2016 “From Illusion To Reality” conference in Prague, Fritz Springmeier reveals how the occult elite use numerology, astrology, and magic as a foundation for their power. From ancient Greek mathematicians to modern-day corporate logos, numbers have been used to conceal esoteric knowledge from the public.
Refer your friends to the Urban Odyssey Substack and earn free referral rewards!
See the Leaderboard for more details
Key topics covered in this presentation:
How ancient belief systems used numbers to understand the mind of God and practice magic.
The hidden presence of the number 666 in barcodes, Hollywood, and corporate branding.
The profound occult significance of the number 13 in the founding of the United States and its flag.
How exoteric fronts are used to hide esoteric Luciferian practices, including within mainstream institutions and schools.
The role of the Kabbalah, Gematria, and the Nephilim in high-level occult rituals.
The meaning behind the uncapped pyramid and its connection to the arrival of the Antichrist.
If you found this breakdown of occult symbolism valuable, please help us spread the message by liking, commenting, and subscribing! What hidden symbols have you noticed in your daily life? Let us know in the comments below.
Urban’s TBMC, SRA & MkUltra Resources Page (and Posts Directory)
Fritz Springmeier
These are links to additional posts, presentations, interviews and lectures by Mr. Fritz Springmeier. Fritz has authored a number of books on the Illuminati including “Bloodlines of the Illuminati” and “The Illuminati Formula.”
Downloads
Latest Interview Appearances by Fritz Springmeier
Spotify Playlist (Assorted Podcast Episodes)
Other Videos, Presentations & Interviews /w Fritz Springmeier
Undetectable Mind Control / Monarch Programming [Fritz Springmeier] - Full 1997 Presentation
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #19 - Fritz Springmeier: The Illuminati & Mind Control SLAVERY
Urban Interviews /w Joshua Abraham (A Student of Fritz Springmeier & Son of Author Larry Abraham)
Urban Sits Down /w Mr. Joshua Abraham, Apprentice of Legendary Fritz Springmeier [August 8th, 2025]
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction to Occult Numerology and Elite Thinking
00:07:09 The Censorship of Christmas and Luciferian School Rituals
00:13:08 Freemasonry, the Kabbalah, and Cathedral Architecture
00:23:33 Gematria, Magic Squares, and Occult Names
00:30:45 Esoteric vs. Exoteric: The Hidden Fronts
00:37:38 Hidden Symbology in Corporate Logos and Energy Drinks
00:43:00 The Significance of the Number 13 in American History
00:52:02 Hand Signs, Mind Control, and High-Level Occultists
00:58:30 The Ouroboros, Immortality, and the Caduceus
01:05:45 The Uncapped Pyramid and the Antichrist's Arrival