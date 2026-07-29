Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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Occult Numerology Explained: Fritz Springmeier on Secret Societies & Hidden Symbols (Prague; October, 2016)

This presentation was given during the "From Illusion To Reality" conference in Prague that took place in October of 2016 by Mr. Fritz Springmeier on the topics of Occult Numerology & Mathematics
Urban (Josh)'s avatar
Urban (Josh)

Do you know the true meaning behind the symbols surrounding you every day? Uncover the hidden truth of occult numerology and how secret societies influence our world.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In this presentation from the October 2016 “From Illusion To Reality” conference in Prague, Fritz Springmeier reveals how the occult elite use numerology, astrology, and magic as a foundation for their power. From ancient Greek mathematicians to modern-day corporate logos, numbers have been used to conceal esoteric knowledge from the public.

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Key topics covered in this presentation:

  • How ancient belief systems used numbers to understand the mind of God and practice magic.

  • The hidden presence of the number 666 in barcodes, Hollywood, and corporate branding.

  • The profound occult significance of the number 13 in the founding of the United States and its flag.

  • How exoteric fronts are used to hide esoteric Luciferian practices, including within mainstream institutions and schools.

  • The role of the Kabbalah, Gematria, and the Nephilim in high-level occult rituals.

  • The meaning behind the uncapped pyramid and its connection to the arrival of the Antichrist.

If you found this breakdown of occult symbolism valuable, please help us spread the message by liking, commenting, and subscribing! What hidden symbols have you noticed in your daily life? Let us know in the comments below.

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Fritz Springmeier

These are links to additional posts, presentations, interviews and lectures by Mr. Fritz Springmeier. Fritz has authored a number of books on the Illuminati including “Bloodlines of the Illuminati” and “The Illuminati Formula.”

Downloads

Bloodlines Of The Illuminati, Fritz Springmeier
990KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Fritz Springmeier ~ The Illuminati Formula (MKultra Handbook)
1.91MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Fritz Springmeier assembled this book based on all of the information he found while helping mkultra / monarch survivors recover and deprogram. However the book is a bit dated by today's standards as he did this research in the late 90s.
Download
The Illuminati World System (Lecture Notes)
19.5MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Fritz Springmeier's lecture notes for the presentation given in the 90s by the same title, one of the best and most unknown works by Springmeier. Contains diagrams, graphics and charts used by Springmeier.
Download

Latest Interview Appearances by Fritz Springmeier

Spotify Playlist (Assorted Podcast Episodes)

Other Videos, Presentations & Interviews /w Fritz Springmeier

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The Joint Illuminati World System (1996) + RARE Book Edition of this Information

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July 29, 2025
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The lecture notes are included and contain some of the more advanced graphics and diagrams created by Fritz, really invaluable resource.

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Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction to Occult Numerology and Elite Thinking
00:07:09 The Censorship of Christmas and Luciferian School Rituals
00:13:08 Freemasonry, the Kabbalah, and Cathedral Architecture
00:23:33 Gematria, Magic Squares, and Occult Names
00:30:45 Esoteric vs. Exoteric: The Hidden Fronts
00:37:38 Hidden Symbology in Corporate Logos and Energy Drinks
00:43:00 The Significance of the Number 13 in American History
00:52:02 Hand Signs, Mind Control, and High-Level Occultists
00:58:30 The Ouroboros, Immortality, and the Caduceus
01:05:45 The Uncapped Pyramid and the Antichrist's Arrival

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