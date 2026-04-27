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Urban Odyssey

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⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1c) - Bio-Hacking & Mind Control [Project Soul Catcher]

We continue from where we left off (Pg. 51) in Pt 1b reading Chapter 1 of Robert Duncan's book "Project Soul Catcher" drawing more parallels between Computer Hacking & Mind/Biohacking
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Apr 27, 2026

We resume our deep-dive into Dr. Robert Duncan’s Project Soul Catcher, exposing the terrifying parallels between computer hacking and biological system manipulation. In Part 1c, we investigate how Cybernetics and Metaprogramming are used as tools for "Live Mental Vivisection."

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What we cover in this video:

Part 1c ends at Page 75, we will continue from there in Part 1d

  • Psychobombs & Manchurians: How social engineers mimic mental illness to drive legislation and public fear.

  • Project Orion: The CIA’s historical use of drugs and hypnosis to create “special” assets for domestic operations.

  • Pleasure/Pain Feedback Loops: Using biological “DAEMONS” (background processes) to automate human behavior.

  • Cognitive Behavioral Mapping: The decision-tree logic used to hijack belief systems and anchor false memories.

  • Memory Suppression: The “Electric Dissolution of Memory” (EDOM) and advanced de-patterning techniques.

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Links & Resources

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Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

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Introduction to Series

Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part(s) 1a, 1b

⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Apr 20
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Imgur Albums:

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed
53.7MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan

Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

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Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

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November 12, 2025
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Interesting Videos to Check Out

A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: Parallels Between Computer & Biohacking
00:05:12 Psychobombs: Inducing Mental Illness as a Social Weapon
00:10:45 Project Orion: Trauma-Based Conditioning & Armageddon Programming
00:18:20 Creating "Alters": Trauma Trancing & Programmed Assassins
00:26:05 The Pleasure-Pain Principle: Cybernetic Behavioral Modification
00:34:15 Ghosting the Machine: Haunted House Scripts & Sensory Hacking
00:43:40 Synthetic Telepathy: Manipulating Religious Leaders
00:52:15 Hacking Reality: Logical Fallacies & Decision Tree Modeling
01:04:40 Euphemisms & Dictionary Attacks: Redefining Language in Real-Time
01:12:30 Memory Erasure: LTP, De-patterning, and inhibitory pathways
01:21:40 Armageddon Programming Clip

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