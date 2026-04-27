⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1c) - Bio-Hacking & Mind Control [Project Soul Catcher]

We resume our deep-dive into Dr. Robert Duncan’s Project Soul Catcher, exposing the terrifying parallels between computer hacking and biological system manipulation. In Part 1c, we investigate how Cybernetics and Metaprogramming are used as tools for "Live Mental Vivisection."

What we cover in this video:

Part 1c ends at Page 75 , we will continue from there in Part 1d

Psychobombs & Manchurians: How social engineers mimic mental illness to drive legislation and public fear.

Project Orion: The CIA’s historical use of drugs and hypnosis to create “special” assets for domestic operations.

Pleasure/Pain Feedback Loops: Using biological “DAEMONS” (background processes) to automate human behavior.

Cognitive Behavioral Mapping: The decision-tree logic used to hijack belief systems and anchor false memories.

Memory Suppression: The “Electric Dissolution of Memory” (EDOM) and advanced de-patterning techniques.

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Links & Resources

Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Project Orion / Armageddon Programming

The Masters Mahan Podcast

The 8-Steps of Neurolinguistic Brainwashing (Catcher in the Rye)

Internet Daemons

Introduction to Series

Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part(s) 1a, 1b

Imgur Albums:

Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X

Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed 53.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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