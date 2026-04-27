⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1c) - Bio-Hacking & Mind Control [Project Soul Catcher]

We resume our deep-dive into Dr. Robert Duncan’s Project Soul Catcher, exposing the terrifying parallels between computer hacking and biological system manipulation. In Part 1c, we investigate how Cybernetics and Metaprogramming are used as tools for "Live Mental Vivisection."
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What we cover in this video:
Part 1c ends at
Page 75, we will continue from there in
Part 1d
Psychobombs & Manchurians: How social engineers mimic mental illness to drive legislation and public fear.
Project Orion: The CIA’s historical use of drugs and hypnosis to create “special” assets for domestic operations.
Pleasure/Pain Feedback Loops: Using biological “DAEMONS” (background processes) to automate human behavior.
Cognitive Behavioral Mapping: The decision-tree logic used to hijack belief systems and anchor false memories.
Memory Suppression: The “Electric Dissolution of Memory” (EDOM) and advanced de-patterning techniques.
Visuals from this Episode
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Links & Resources
Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/
Project Orion / Armageddon Programming
The Masters Mahan Podcast
The 8-Steps of Neurolinguistic Brainwashing (Catcher in the Rye)
Internet Daemons
Introduction to Series
Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part(s) 1a, 1b
⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]
Imgur Albums:
Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X
Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J
Other Links:
Cybernetics Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/cybernetics.html
Robert Duncan: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/robert-duncan.html
Robert Duncan Dead (Article): https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2024/07/27/targeted-death-of-a-major-whistleblower-dr-robert-patrick-duncan-a-true-renaissance-man-r-i-p/
YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3MsaPwf4pCOW-9jcQCHe9bP2ZbB0vOVi
Some of Dr. Robert Duncan’s Publications
Classical Cybernetics and Transhumanism: A Reply to Richmond’s Review of The Nature of the Machine and the Collapse of Cybernetics
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp89m00699r001000600033-7
Download a Copy & Follow Along
Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan
Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]
Interesting Videos to Check Out
A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: Parallels Between Computer & Biohacking
00:05:12 Psychobombs: Inducing Mental Illness as a Social Weapon
00:10:45 Project Orion: Trauma-Based Conditioning & Armageddon Programming
00:18:20 Creating "Alters": Trauma Trancing & Programmed Assassins
00:26:05 The Pleasure-Pain Principle: Cybernetic Behavioral Modification
00:34:15 Ghosting the Machine: Haunted House Scripts & Sensory Hacking
00:43:40 Synthetic Telepathy: Manipulating Religious Leaders
00:52:15 Hacking Reality: Logical Fallacies & Decision Tree Modeling
01:04:40 Euphemisms & Dictionary Attacks: Redefining Language in Real-Time
01:12:30 Memory Erasure: LTP, De-patterning, and inhibitory pathways
01:21:40 Armageddon Programming Clip