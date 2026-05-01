⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1d) - Bio-Hacking & Mind Control [Project Soul Catcher]

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we continue reading Chapter 1 of Dr. Robert Duncan’s "Project Soul Catcher." We explore the chilling analogies between computer hacking and bio-hacking, specifically focusing on how the military and intelligence agencies view the human nervous system as a "bio-computer."
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What we cover in this video:
Part 1d ends at
Page 100, we will continue from there in the LIVE Finale Stream sometime this weekend.
Hacking Decision Trees: How psychographic mapping is used to engineer culture and beliefs.
Game Theory & Cognitive Warfare: Using John Nash’s principles to destroy opponents regardless of their rational moves.
BIOS & Rootkits: The terrifying concept of “reflashing” the human brain’s basic operating system.
Audio Port Hacking: Techniques like Microwave Hearing (V2K) and Silent Sound Spread Spectrum.
Soul Catchers: The development of microchips designed to record a person’s entire electrical signal for eternity.
Refer your friends to the Urban Odyssey Substack and earn free referral rewards!
See the Leaderboard for more details
Trump Freedom™ Ba’al Room Underground Digging
Shadowgate Films by Millie Weaver
Links & Resources
Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/
Various Mind Control Patents
“Subliminal Suggestion & Mind Control Patents” - https://archive.org/details/subliminal-suggestion-mind-control-patents_2
Urban’s List of Recommended Information on Neuroweapons (Internet Archive)
I have found a lot of great information by searching for tags on the internet archive, here is a list of information you should check out: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/6/neuroweapons
Using Tag / Subject Search
“Gangstalking” - https://archive.org/search?query=subject%3A%22gangstalking%22
“Psychotronics” - https://archive.org/search?query=subject%3A%22Psychotronics%22
“Mind Control” - https://archive.org/search?query=subject%3A%22Mind+Control%22
Project Orion / Armageddon Programming
The Masters Mahan Podcast
Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]
Internet Daemons
Introduction to Series
Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part(s) 1a, 1b
⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]
⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1b) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]
Imgur Albums:
Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X
Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J
Other Links:
Cybernetics Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/cybernetics.html
Robert Duncan: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/robert-duncan.html
Robert Duncan Dead (Article): https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2024/07/27/targeted-death-of-a-major-whistleblower-dr-robert-patrick-duncan-a-true-renaissance-man-r-i-p/
YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3MsaPwf4pCOW-9jcQCHe9bP2ZbB0vOVi
Some of Dr. Robert Duncan’s Publications
Classical Cybernetics and Transhumanism: A Reply to Richmond’s Review of The Nature of the Machine and the Collapse of Cybernetics
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp89m00699r001000600033-7
Download a Copy & Follow Along
Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan
The Ethics of Neuroweapons & Neuro-Technologies | Lecture by Dr. Robert Duncan [May 1st, 2019]
Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]
Interesting Videos to Check Out
A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: Bio-Hacking vs. Computer Hacking
00:06:34 Hacking Decision Trees & Psychographic Mapping
00:13:20 Reprogramming the Human BIOS & Rootkits
00:20:15 Audio Port Hacking: Microwave Hearing & V2K
00:28:45 Synthetic Telepathy & Forced Speech Control
00:36:10 Spyware for the Soul: Keyloggers & Screen Scraping
00:43:55 The Soul Catcher Chip: Total Memory Recording
00:48:20 Alice in Wonderland Interrogation Scripts
00:55:40 Self-Destruct Algorithms & Psychobombs
01:00:00 Closing & Shadowgate Clip