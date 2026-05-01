⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1d) - Bio-Hacking & Mind Control [Project Soul Catcher]

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we continue reading Chapter 1 of Dr. Robert Duncan’s "Project Soul Catcher." We explore the chilling analogies between computer hacking and bio-hacking, specifically focusing on how the military and intelligence agencies view the human nervous system as a "bio-computer."

What we cover in this video:

Part 1d ends at Page 100 , we will continue from there in the LIVE Finale Stream sometime this weekend.

Hacking Decision Trees: How psychographic mapping is used to engineer culture and beliefs.

Game Theory & Cognitive Warfare: Using John Nash’s principles to destroy opponents regardless of their rational moves.

BIOS & Rootkits: The terrifying concept of “reflashing” the human brain’s basic operating system.

Audio Port Hacking: Techniques like Microwave Hearing (V2K) and Silent Sound Spread Spectrum.

Soul Catchers: The development of microchips designed to record a person’s entire electrical signal for eternity.

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Trump Freedom™ Ba’al Room Underground Digging

Shadowgate Films by Millie Weaver

Links & Resources

Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Various Mind Control Patents

“Subliminal Suggestion & Mind Control Patents” - https://archive.org/details/subliminal-suggestion-mind-control-patents_2

Subliminal Suggestion & Mind Control Patents 581KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Urban’s List of Recommended Information on Neuroweapons (Internet Archive)

I have found a lot of great information by searching for tags on the internet archive, here is a list of information you should check out: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/6/neuroweapons

Using Tag / Subject Search

Project Orion / Armageddon Programming

The Masters Mahan Podcast

Internet Daemons

Introduction to Series

Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part(s) 1a, 1b

Imgur Albums:

Robert Duncan Matrix Control Systems Album: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-control-systems-gCpKo7X

Cybernetics Album: https://imgur.com/a/cybernetics-YIy3E3J

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed 53.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan

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Interesting Videos to Check Out

A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w

Timestamps