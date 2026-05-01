Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1d) - Bio-Hacking & Mind Control [Project Soul Catcher]

We continue from where we left off (Pg. 76) in Pt 1c reading Chapter 1 of Robert Duncan's book "Project Soul Catcher" drawing more parallels between Computer Hacking & Mind/Biohacking
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
May 01, 2026

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, we continue reading Chapter 1 of Dr. Robert Duncan’s "Project Soul Catcher." We explore the chilling analogies between computer hacking and bio-hacking, specifically focusing on how the military and intelligence agencies view the human nervous system as a "bio-computer."

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

What we cover in this video:

Part 1d ends at Page 100, we will continue from there in the LIVE Finale Stream sometime this weekend.

  • Hacking Decision Trees: How psychographic mapping is used to engineer culture and beliefs.

  • Game Theory & Cognitive Warfare: Using John Nash’s principles to destroy opponents regardless of their rational moves.

  • BIOS & Rootkits: The terrifying concept of “reflashing” the human brain’s basic operating system.

  • Audio Port Hacking: Techniques like Microwave Hearing (V2K) and Silent Sound Spread Spectrum.

  • Soul Catchers: The development of microchips designed to record a person’s entire electrical signal for eternity.

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Shadowgate Films by Millie Weaver

Links & Resources

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

Urban (theofficialurban)
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October 27, 2025
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Urban’s Directory of Words & Terms: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Various Mind Control Patents

“Subliminal Suggestion & Mind Control Patents” - https://archive.org/details/subliminal-suggestion-mind-control-patents_2

Subliminal Suggestion & Mind Control Patents
581KB ∙ PDF file
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Download

Urban’s List of Recommended Information on Neuroweapons (Internet Archive)

I have found a lot of great information by searching for tags on the internet archive, here is a list of information you should check out: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/6/neuroweapons

Using Tag / Subject Search

  1. “Gangstalking” - https://archive.org/search?query=subject%3A%22gangstalking%22

  2. “Psychotronics” - https://archive.org/search?query=subject%3A%22Psychotronics%22

  3. “Mind Control” - https://archive.org/search?query=subject%3A%22Mind+Control%22

Project Orion / Armageddon Programming

🦋Monarch & MkUltra

🦋Monarch & MkUltra

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Jan 12
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Project Orion, Neurolinguistic Brainwashing & The Radicalization Pipeline

Project Orion, Neurolinguistic Brainwashing & The Radicalization Pipeline

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Jan 25
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Secret, Don't Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism (Carla Emery) - Deep Dives

Secret, Don't Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism (Carla Emery) - Deep Dives

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September 5, 2025
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Super-Villain Scholars & Doctors of Deception

Super-Villain Scholars & Doctors of Deception

Urban (theofficialurban)
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August 16, 2025
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The Masters Mahan Podcast

🌾The Catcher in the Rye & 💥Armageddon Programming [Masters Mahan #19-21]

🌾The Catcher in the Rye & 💥Armageddon Programming [Masters Mahan #19-21]

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Mar 29
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Masters Mahan

Masters Mahan

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November 7, 2025
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Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

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Mar 8
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Internet Daemons

Internet Daemons - Digital Communications Possessed

Internet Daemons - Digital Communications Possessed

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December 21, 2024
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UNIX Systems & Monarch Programming

UNIX Systems & Monarch Programming

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Introduction to Series

🧠Cybernetics & Metaprogramming⚙️ (Introduction) - Behavioral Feedback Loops

🧠Cybernetics & Metaprogramming⚙️ (Introduction) - Behavioral Feedback Loops

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Apr 16
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Project Soul Catcher (Chapter 1) Part(s) 1a, 1b

⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1a) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

Urban (theofficialurban)
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Apr 20
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⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1b) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

⚙️Cybernetics & Metaprogramming🧠 (Pt. 1b) - Hacking in Computer & Biological Systems [Project Soul Catcher]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Apr 23
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Imgur Albums:

Other Links:

Download a Copy & Follow Along

Robert Duncan - Project Soul Catcher Secrets Of Cyber And Cybernetic Warfare Revealed
53.7MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Other Content Regarding Dr. Robert Duncan

Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AM

Urban (theofficialurban)
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November 12, 2025
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The Ethics of Neuroweapons & Neuro-Technologies | Lecture by Dr. Robert Duncan [May 1st, 2019]

The Ethics of Neuroweapons & Neuro-Technologies | Lecture by Dr. Robert Duncan [May 1st, 2019]

Urban (theofficialurban)
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November 18, 2025
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Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 12, 2025
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Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

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Project SATAN: How They Tame The "Technological Demon" [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Project SATAN: How They Tame The "Technological Demon" [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 14, 2025
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Interesting Videos to Check Out

A good channel for people who want more information on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: Bio-Hacking vs. Computer Hacking
00:06:34 Hacking Decision Trees & Psychographic Mapping
00:13:20 Reprogramming the Human BIOS & Rootkits
00:20:15 Audio Port Hacking: Microwave Hearing & V2K
00:28:45 Synthetic Telepathy & Forced Speech Control
00:36:10 Spyware for the Soul: Keyloggers & Screen Scraping
00:43:55 The Soul Catcher Chip: Total Memory Recording
00:48:20 Alice in Wonderland Interrogation Scripts
00:55:40 Self-Destruct Algorithms & Psychobombs
01:00:00 Closing & Shadowgate Clip

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